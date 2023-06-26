From AIR 61 in JEE Main to AIR 6 in Advanced, 'Change in Strategy' Helped Prabhav Khandelwal Secure Spot in Top 10

Hailing from a middle-class Rajasthani family, Prabhav Khandelwal who secured rank 61 in JEE Main 2023 achieved an All India Rank of 6 in JEE Advanced 2023. After an unsatisfactory performance in JEE Main, within less than a month, Prabhav says he changed his strategy and secured a spot in the top 10 in the IIT entrance exam.

Speaking with News18.com exclusively, Prabhav revised his whole strategy and approached the JEE Advanced preparation. He credits his “change in strategy" as the main reason behind the jump in rankings. A native of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, the engineering aspirant now aspires to join IIT Bombay. “My father belongs to Bharatpur district of Rajasthan and he is Chief Manager in SBI, Corporate Centre, New Delhi while my mother is a housewife," Prabhav shared.

Also read| ‘Had to Work Hard to Score Decent Marks,’ Recalls JEE Advanced 2023 AIR 8 Malay Kedia

In his two years of JEE preparation journey, Prabhav says his mother constantly supported him and stayed with him in Kota. During his preparation, he focused to clear his doubts first and cleared the concepts. A student of Allen coaching institute in Kota, Prabhav used some books like HC Verma and Irodov for Physics for the preparations.

Prabhav who scored 97 per cent in class 12 CBSE 12th examination never followed a strict timetable and emphasised completing the assignments, and clarity of the topics. It was two months before the JEE Advanced 2023, he thoroughly revised all the topics “with a special emphasis on my weak topics for which I did more questions in order to have a better understanding. One day before the examination, I focused mainly on the memory part like reactions of inorganic chemistry," he said.

While attempting JEE Advanced 2023, he attempted chemistry and then moved on to physics and mathematics as doing chemistry first saves a lot of time which can be utilized in tough subjects like physics and mathematics. When asked whether he used social media, Prabhav said, “I always used social media for some good reasons like being in touch with my friends for discussing any difficult question with them." Furthermore, he advised JEE Advanced 2024 aspirants to ‘maintain consistency’ and focus on reducing their silly mistakes.