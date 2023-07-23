From Assam Rifles To Indian Security Press, List Of Govt Jobs To Apply For This Week

When it comes to achieving our goals and securing a solid career, a vast majority of Indians tend to choose government job opportunities that come their way. If you are considering a career in government or looking to re-energise your professional path, we have prepared a list of current openings accessible across major government departments.

Several government organisations like IDEED, Assam Rifles and others are hiring, while JSSC and others will open their recruitment drive soon.

Assam Rifles Recruitment For 81 Vacancies

The Assam Rifles has 81 vacancies for Rifleman and Riflewoman positions under the sports quota. There are 43 spots for male candidates and 38 spots for female applicants. Eligible athletes in football, athletics, cross country, archery, boxing, sepak takro, rowing, pencak silat and badminton can apply for the Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2023. The deadline to apply is July 30, and the tentative rally date is August 7. The minimum age requirement is 18 years, with a maximum age requirement of 23 years.

IDEED Rajasthan Recruitment For 548 Vacancies

The Rajasthan Institute of Digital Education and Employment Development (IDEED) has opened the online application process for the positions of Content Writer and Office Assistant. IDEED Rajasthan plans to fill a total of 548 vacancies in the organisation. Out of which, 462 openings are designated for content writers, while the remaining 86 posts are for office assistants. Candidates can apply at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is August 28.

JSSC Recruitment For 26,000 Teacher Posts

The Jharkhand State Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has announced that applications for the position of assistant teacher are now being accepted. The recruitment campaign seeks to hire approximately 26,000 assistant teachers in state government schools and the procedure will begin soon. Registration will begin on August 8 and will run until September 7. Eligible applicants will be selected via the Jharkhand Elementary Teacher Combined Competitive Exam that will be conducted this year. It is to be noted that the exam will be conducted in a single phase.

Sant Logowal Institute of Engineering & Technology Recruitment for 72 Posts

The Sant Logowal Institute of Engineering & Technology (SLIET) has posted 72 openings for professor, associate professor, and assistant professor roles. There are 42 assistant professor vacancies, 16 professor vacancies, and 14 associate professor positions. Since June 25, the online registration link has been operational. It is important to note that all applications must be submitted by August 8 this year. The application cost for General/ OBC/ NLC/ EWS applicants is Rs 1,200, while SC/ ST/ PwD candidates must pay Rs 150.

Indian Security Press, Nashik Recruitment For 108 Vacancies

Indian Security Press in Nashik has 108 job openings for various positions, including one for a welfare officer and 81 for junior technicians. Postings are available in the control, studio, store, technical, CDS, turner, welder, fitter, electrician, and electric trade departments, among others. The application date is July 31. The selection process involves a written exam, document verification, and a medical assessment.