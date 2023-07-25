From Bollywood Glitz to Army Grit, This Sister Duo Shares A Unique And Special Bond

Bollywood has produced some of the most iconic sister duos. From Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor to Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerjee to Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty, these sisters have worked in various films and have always been connected to the entertainment world. But there’s another sister duo, where one of them is a renowned actress in Bollywood while the other one serves in the Indian Army. Disha Patani and Khushboo Patani are an inspiration to a lot of people. They have made their parents proud as well by excelling in their fields. The educational qualification of this sister duo will surprise many.

Disha Patani and Khushboo Patani often share quality time. Disha often shares pictures with her elder sister on social media. Khushboo was born in Bareilly in 1991. She completed her schooling at BBL Public School in Bareilly. After that, she went to the Dehradun Institute of Technology in Greater Noida to obtain a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

According to reports, after graduation from college, she joined the Indian Army. She currently serves as a lieutenant in the army and has been serving the nation for the past six years. Apart from that, she is also a trained dancer and enjoys working out like her sister.

Disha Patani is currently one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She is famous for her action films and ravishing looks on social media. The actress was born in Bareilly in 1992. Her father, Jagdish Patani, was a DSP in the Uttar Pradesh Police and she completed her school education in Bareilly. Later, she went to do engineering in CS at Amity University, Noida. But she had started getting modelling opportunities from the beginning of her college career for which she had to drop out of college during the second year.

Gradually she started venturing into the film industry working with the likes of Jackie Chan, Salman Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and John Abraham. She will soon be seen in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. She will also be seen in Dharma Production’s next venture, Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.