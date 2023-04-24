From BSF To ISRO, List Of Jobs To Apply For This Week

This month, there are several government organisations that have opened their recruitment drive. Border Security Force, Union Public Service Commission, Indian Space Research Organisation and others are actively hiring. Those who are looking out for jobs or interested in appearing for a recruitment exam can check the list of options available here.

We have listed down the job options below:

BSF Head Constable Recruitment for 247 RO and RM posts:

The Border Security Force (BSF) has commenced the online registration process for Head Constable posts in the Communication wing. Candidates who are interested can apply for the vacancies on the BSF’s recruitment portal at rectt.bsf.gov.in. The last date to register for BSF’s Head Constable recruitment is May 12. Through this recruitment drive, BSF aims to fill up a total of 247 Radio Operator (RO) and Radio Mechanic (RM) posts. Out of the total, there are 30 positions of Head Constables (Radio Mechanic) and 217 vacancies of Head Constable (Radio Operator).

UPSC CMS Exam Registration Begins For 1,261 Posts:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the online application process for the Combined Medical Services exam (CMS) 2023. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can fill out their application forms at upsconline.nic.in. The last date to submit the UPSC CMS exam form is May 9. The Commission conducts Combined Medical Services exam for the recruitment of medical officers in several government organisations such as Indian Ordnance Factories, Indian Railways, New Delhi Municipal Council and Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in a multi-tier process which includes a written exam followed by an interview. UPSC will fill up a total of 1,261 vacancies through this recruitment exam.

-ISRO Recruitment for 63 Vacancies for Various Posts:

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Propulsion Complex (IPRC) has begun the online application process for Technician and other vacancies. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of ISRO IPRC at iprc.gov.in. The registration process for the Technician and other posts will end today, April 24. ISRO IPRC plans to fill up a total of 63 posts in the organisation, through this recruitment campaign. The vacancies at ISRO IPRC includes Technical Assistant, Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’, Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’, Draughtsman ‘B’, Technician ‘B’, and Fireman ‘A’.

BCECEB Recruitment For 10,101 Posts:

The recruitment process for Amin, Assistant Settlement Officer, Clerk and other posts has started by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). As per the official notice, the deadline to submit the BCECEB application forms is May 12. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Once the application process closes, the correction facility will open from May 18 to May 20. BCECEB plans to fill up a total of 10,101 vacancies in the organisation. Applicants are advised to read the detailed recruitment notification to verify the eligibility criteria, which includes age limit and educational qualifications.

