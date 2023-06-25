From CSBC Bihar To JPSC, Govt Jobs You Can Apply For This Week

When it comes to achieving our goals and securing a stable job, most of us look for government job opportunities. So, if you are currently seeking a career change, then we have gathered a list of job opportunities that may be of interest to you. This week, CSBC Bihar, Bharat Electronics Limited, State Bank of India and others are actively hiring. Look no further as we have compiled a list of jobs for you to apply for.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment For 21,391 Posts

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, has started accepting applications for the recruitment of constables. There are 21,391 openings for Bihar Police Constables in the Bihar Special Armed Police and other units. Applications for the Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2023 can be submitted by both male and female aspirants. The application form needs to be submitted on the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in till July 20. Candidates must have cleared their intermediate (class 12) from a recognised Board/Madrasa Board to apply for the above post.

BEL Recruitment For 24 Vacancies

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navaratna firm, is looking for candidates for the position of Deputy Manager and Senior Engineer. The company has released a detailed advertisement on its official website at bel-india.in and there are 24 available positions. The deadline to register for Deputy Manager and Senior Engineer posts is July 4. While applying online, applicants need to pay a registration fee of Rs 600 plus 18 per cent GST.

KVBG Government Job Recruitment

Telangana’s Commissioner and Directorate of School Education has declared that government teacher recruitment would begin on June 26. The recruitment campaign is for Urban Residential Schools (URS) and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KVBGs) in the state of Telangana. Candidates who match the qualifying recruitments can apply for the 1,241 positions on the official website at schooledu.telangana.gov.in. The minimum age requirement is 18 years while the maximum age limit is 44 years as on July 1, 2023.

BPSC Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023

The Bihar Education Department has postponed the registration deadline for the Bihar Public Service Commission Bihar Teacher Recruitment exam. Previously, the registration process for BPSC Teacher Recruitment was scheduled to begin on June 15, however the application process will now begin on July 12. This recruitment campaign will fill 1,70,461 vacancies of teachers in the state education department. Candidates can apply via the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

SBI RBO Recruitment For 194 Officer Posts

The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the application process for the recruitment of Retired Bank Officer (RBO) posts. The registration process will conclude on July 6. Candidates can register for the 194 vacancies by visiting the official websites of SBI at bank.sbi or sbi.co.in. The selection process comprises shortlisting of eligible candidates and conducting an interview.

Jharkhand Public Service Commission Notifies 56 Vacancies

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has started accepting applications for the role of Food Safety Officer (FSO). The Commission aims to fill a total of 56 vacancies through this recruitment drive. The registration process will remain open until July 14. Candidates can apply for these positions by visiting the official website at jpsc.gov.in. The selection process for the above vacancies will include a written exam, document verification, an interview, and a medical examination.