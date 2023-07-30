From DRDO to Airports Authority of India, List of Job Opportunities to Apply This Week

Amidst today’s competitive job market, government job opportunities continue to captivate a substantial number of aspirants. There are many factors for which individuals should enrol in government jobs, including stability and perks. For those who dream of pursuing a government job, we have curated a list of job opportunities available for you to apply to this week. This week’s job opportunities range from India Post Payments Bank to the Airports Authority of India. So be ready with your resumes and explore these government job opportunities awaiting for you.

India Post Payments Bank recruitment for 132 vacancies

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has released a notification for Executive positions on a contractual basis, operating under the Department of Post, Ministry of Communications. The application process started on July 26, with 132 vacancies available. Interested candidates can apply on the official website until August 16. The selection process will include an online test, group discussion or personal interview, and selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 30,000. Eligible candidates aged between 21 and 35, with a graduation degree in any discipline, can apply. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in sales and financial operations. SC, ST, and PWD candidates need to pay Rs 100, and other categories Rs 300 as application fees.

DRDO recruitment for 55 Project Scientist Posts

Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has announced 55 vacancies for Project Scientist posts. Candidates, who are interested, can apply through the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. The application process is entirely online, and the deadline for submission is August 11, before 4 PM. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 55 vacancies. It is important to note that General, OBC, and EWS male candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 100, whereas SC, ST, PWD, and women candidates are exempted from any fee. The age limit for Project Scientist F is 55 years, for E its 50 years, and for D, the age limit is 45 years. Aspiring candidates seeking to join DRDO, a part of the Ministry of Defence, should keep these essential details in mind.

SSC JE recruitment for 1,324 vacancies

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notification for the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination, including civil, mechanical, and electrical branches. The online registration process commenced on July 26, and candidates can apply for the SSC JE 2023 recruitment exam through the official websitessc.nic.in. The last date of submitting application form is August 16 till 11:00 pm. Through this recruitment drive, the SSC aims to fill 1,324 vacancies for junior engineers in various central government departments such as MES, BRO, CPWD, NTRO, and others. Aspiring candidates need to pay an examination fee of Rs 100. However, candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD, women, and ex-servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the fee.

New India Assurance Company Limited hiring for 450 Administrative Officer Posts

The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has commenced a recruitment drive for the role of Administrative Officer (Scale I), with 450 vacancies to be filled. The application process is set to begin on August 1, and will continue until August 21. Interested candidates can apply on NIACL’s official website at www.newindia.co.in. Applicants for the Administrative Officer (Scale I) positions will undergo a selection process comprising a preliminary and mains examination, followed by an interview. Successful candidates appointed as Administrative Officers will receive a monthly salary of Rs 80,000. To be eligible, candidates should hold a graduation or post-graduation degree in the relevant discipline. Age criteria require candidates to be between 21 to 30 years old, as mentioned in the official notification.

Airports Authority of India hiring for 342 vacancies

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced 342 vacancies for junior assistants, senior assistants, and junior executive positions. The online application process will commence on August 5 and interested candidates can apply through the official website www.aai.aero. September 4 is the last date to apply. The maximum age limit for Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant positions is 30 years while for Junior Executive it is 27 years. The application fee for General/EWS/OBC candidates is Rs 1000, while SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates are exempted from any fee. Salary ranges from Rs 31,000 to Rs 92,000 for Junior Assistants, Rs 36,000 to Rs 110,000 for Senior Assistants, and Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000 for Junior Executives.

MP High School Teacher Selection Test to hire 8,720 candidates

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has already issued the admit card for the state high school teacher selection test 2023. Aspirants can download their hall ticket from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in by entering their 13-digit application number, date of birth, and subject. The selection exam is scheduled for August 2, in two shifts. MPPEB aims to fill 8,720 vacancies through this recruitment exam.