From DSSSB To SSC, List of Govt Jobs to Apply For This Week

A government job in India offers a secure and steady career option. Not only does it guarantee a fixed income, but also it offers numerous benefits. Think about it—fixed income, a sense of job stability that you won’t find in the private sector, and perks that go beyond the paycheck. Government job sectors cover a whole spectrum, from working in the railways, schools, and banks to diving into administrative roles, local government tasks, and more.

Other benefits like work-life balance, improved pay structure, housing and medical benefits, and post-retirement benefits make government jobs as an excellent career option. If you aspire to be a government servant, then you can apply for these vacancies.

DSSSB recruitment for 1,841 teacher vacancies

The board has commenced the application process to recruit 1,841 teachers. The last date to apply for the DSSSB teachers posts is September 15. Candidates must fulfil the DSSSB PGT TGT eligibility criteria to apply for DSSSB recruitment. The candidates can visit the dsssbonline.nic.in to fill out the application form. The application fee for the General category students is Rs 100. There are no application costs for SC/ST/PWD/Ex-servicemen categories.

WBPSC recruitment for Sub-Inspector positions

West Bengal Public Service Commission has released a notification regarding the recruitment of Sub-Inspector positions across the state. The commission has created vacancies for sub-inspector roles in the subordinate food and supplies service, Grade III, under the Food and Supplies Department of the West Bengal government. Candidates can visit the official WBPSC website wbpsc.gov.in. The recruitment aims to fill 509 vacancies. The application process started today and will end on September 20. Those opting for offline fees have till September 21.

SSC Recruitment for 307 translator vacancies

The Staff Selection Commission has released the notification for 307 vacancies including Junior Translator, Junior Hindi Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator. Candidates can visit the SSC official website ssc.nic.in. to fill out the application form. September 12 till 11 PM is the last date to fill out the online application form. The correction window to make amends in the application form and fee payment will begin on September 13 and end on September 14.

IBPS Recruitment for 3,049 PO and 1,402 SO positions

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection SO has moved the deadline date for applying for Probationary Officer (PO) and Specialist Officer (SO) to August 28. Candidates can go to ibps.in to register and to check the eligibility criteria. There are 3,049 PO and 1,402 SO positions. A salary between Rs 52,000 to Rs 55,000 will be offered for the position of PO. While for the position of SO, the candidates will be offered between Rs 38,000-Rs 39,000.

JPSC recruitment for 138 civil judges

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission began its application process for the post of civil judge (junior division) on August 21. The commission has created vacancies for 138 posts of civil judges. Interested candidates can go to its official website jpsc.gov.in to apply. The last date to submit the application form is September 21 till 5 PM, while the last date to submit fees for the application process is September 27.