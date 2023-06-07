From DU Admissions to NEET UG Result, Major Academic Events Lined Up in June

As the board exam results season for 2023 is slowly wrapping up, the spotlight now shifts to the next big thing, which is college admissions and results for entrance exams. On the other hand, the results for the UPSC CSE 2023 prelims are also awaited. Right from the NEET UG and JEE Advanced results 2023 to DU and Mumbai University, check out major academic events lined up for June:

DU Admissions 2023

The admissions process for Delhi University’s undergraduate programmes is set to start in the month of June. Although the admission timetable has not yet been officially released, reports indicate that it would probably start in the latter part of June for the DU UG admission 2023. The CUET admission portal is estimated to become operational by mid-June. The Colleges under DU will host webinars, roll out chatbots, help desks, and dedicated phone lines to help applicants.

JEE Advanced 2023 Results

The JEE Advanced 2023 was administered on June 4 by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati for those candidates who had cleared the JEE Main this year. According to the JEE timetable, a copy of applicants’ answers will be made accessible on the JEE Advanced 2023 website on June 9, and a preliminary answer key will be published on June 11, after which candidates will have till June 12 to submit their objections. The JEE Advanced 2023 final answer key and results will be announced online on June 18 after the tentative answer key is issued.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result

The civil services preliminary examination (CSE) 2023 was administered on May 28 by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Typically, UPSC announces the CSE Prelims results 17 to 20 days after the test date. As a result, candidates may anticipate the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 to be out in the month of June itself. The commission hasn’t, however, provided an official date for the results announcement. A detailed list with the roll numbers of candidates who passed the test and qualified for the main exam will also be released by UPSC.

NEET UG 2023 Result

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) was administered to 20,87,449 candidates on May 7 across 4,097 testing locations spread over 499 cities. As per previous years’ patterns, the NEET UG 2023 results should be released this week. The NEET UG answer key 2023 was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 4. According to NEET UG result date patterns from the previous year, the results were released five days after the deadline for objections to the answer key, which this year is June 6.

Mumbai University Admission and Merit List Dates

The University of Mumbai is presently accepting applications for undergraduate degree courses for the academic year 2023-2024. Pre-admission enrolment for Mumbai University will take place online at mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac from May 27 to June 12. The registration form for Mumbai University 2023 must be filed no later than June 12. Mumbai University’s first merit list will be made public on June 19, followed by the second list on June 28 and the third on July 6.

CUET- UG 2023 Results

The NTA recently administered the Common University Entrance Test UG (CUET-UG) 2023 for admission to graduate-level programmes. The results of CUET are used to determine admission into undergraduate courses at a majority of Indian institutions. According to reports, the CUET result for 2023 will be released in the third week of June. Applicants may check their scores on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. The student’s subject-specific marks, qualifying status, and rank will all be reflected in the CUET result.