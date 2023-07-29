From High Salary To Respectable Designation, Exploring Opportunities Of Being A Tehsildar

In the administrative structure of India, Tehsildars hold a pivotal position, responsible for efficient revenue administration and governance within their designated tehsils. A tehsil is a sub-division of a district, and these officials work under the direct supervision of the District Collector. Candidates aspiring to become Tehsildars must first pass the State Civil Services Examination and are initially appointed as Naib Tehsildars, akin to Additional Deputy Commissioners.

Tehsildars are classified as first-class gazetted officers, and their key responsibilities include the implementation of policies, revenue collection, maintaining law and order, and managing land records. The position demands dedication, expertise, and a commitment to public service. Candidates selected for the Tehsildar position via relevant Public Service Commissions in different states can anticipate a monthly salary ranging from Rs 35,500 to Rs 42,500, including Grade Pay Rs 4,200, belonging to the Pay Scale (Level 11 Matrix) of Rs 9,300 to 34,800.

Apart from the basic salary, Tehsildars are entitled to various allowances and benefits. These include:

1. Transport Allowance: Provided to cover the expenses of commuting between home and office or personal travel.

2. Dearness Allowance: Given to counter the impact of inflation and ensure employees’ purchasing power remains intact.

3. House Rent Allowance (HRA): Part of the salary offered to facilitate rented accommodation for the employee.

4. Leave Travel Allowance (LTA): A specific allowance for travel purposes, with exemptions limited to domestic travel fare.

In addition to these allowances, Tehsildars enjoy an array of other facilities and benefits, including government-provided housing, servants to handle household chores, official vehicles for travel, and guards for security purposes. They are also granted study leave to pursue further education and skill development. Furthermore, they receive concessions on various utilities such as water, loans, gas, internet, telephone, broadband connections, and electricity bills.

Career growth for Tehsildars is subject to increments based on rank and other factors determined by the state government. The first promotion usually occurs after 9 to 10 years of service, though this duration may vary from state to state. Upon promotion, Tehsildars may become Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDM), which comes with enhanced salary and allowances.

The role of Tehsildars is crucial in maintaining effective governance at the grassroots level. Their dedication and commitment to serving the public ensure smooth revenue administration and the implementation of government policies in their respective tehsils. Their work under the direct supervision of District Collectors demonstrates the significance of their responsibilities and the trust vested in them by the government and the people.