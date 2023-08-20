From Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to AIIMS, List of Govt Jobs to Apply For This Week

Government jobs come with an array of advantages and promising career advancement. Being part of the government workforce brings forth job security, stability, and avenues for professional growth. With set schedules and consistent work hours, the work environment becomes even more dependable. If embarking on a government career journey is on your radar, the process of searching for and applying for the right job can indeed be a daunting one. To ease this burden, we have curated a list of job opportunities that you can consider applying for this week.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Recruitment for 185 vacancies

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is hiring for exciting opportunities for those aspiring to become Design Trainees and Management Trainees (Technical). The organisation has announced a total of 185 vacancies for these roles. This includes both Design Trainees and Management Trainees (Technical). The application process began on August 2 and will conclude on August 22. The eligibility criteria include a Bachelor’s Degree in fields such as Aeronautical, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Production, Computer Science, or Metallurgy Engineering. While General category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500, ST, SC, and PwBD candidates are exempted from the fee.

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission Recruitment for 247 Posts

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has commenced the application process to fill vacancies for the role of Allopathic Medical Officers. A total of 247 positions are targeted to be filled through this recruitment drive. The deadline for submitting the application form is August 26, with a provision for applicants to make updates from August 27 to August 29. The examination for these positions is scheduled for September 17. For JKPSC Recruitment 2023, candidates must meet certain eligibility criteria. The maximum age limit for the Medical Officer position is 40 years. As for the application fees, general category candidates need to pay Rs 1000, while reserved categories have an application fee of Rs 500.

BSEB’s Recruitment for Secondary Teacher Vacancies

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has initiated the registration process for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 from August 9, with the last date for applications being August 23. Candidates interested in secondary-level teaching roles can apply for paper 1, while those aspiring to teach at the higher secondary level can apply for paper 2. Candidates can choose to register for one or both papers. Application fees vary, with general, EWS, OBC, and BC categories charged Rs 960 for one paper and Rs 1,440 for both papers. For SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the fee is Rs 760 for one paper and Rs 1,140 for both papers.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board hiring for 1841 posts

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) released a notification on August 7, announcing vacancies for TGT, PT Laboratory Assistant, and other positions. The application window for candidates is set to open on August 17 and close on September 15. The recruitment campaign aims to fill 1,841 vacant positions, including lab assistant (grade IV), music teacher, trained graduate teacher (special education teacher), assistant (OT/CSSD), and more. Application fees for general category candidates are Rs 100, while SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempt from fees.

Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited Recruitment for Graduate Engineer Trainees

Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited (OHPC) has released a notification for the recruitment of Graduate Engineer Trainees (GETs) across various disciplines, with selection based on GATE 2023 scores. The drive aims to fill 38 positions and was announced on July 27. The registration link, active since August 1 on ohpcltd.com, requires completion of the application process by August 31. Eligibility mandates a relevant full-time degree with 60% aggregate marks from an AICTE-approved course. The age range for application is 18 to 38 years, with specific fee exemptions for SC/ST of Odisha, PWD candidates, and others as per the official OHPC recruitment notice.

AIIMS Recruitment for Nursing Officers

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released a notification for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-5), aimed at hiring Nursing Officers at level 7 in the Pay Matrix pre-revised Pay Band-2. The application deadline is August 25. As for the age criteria, applicants should be between 18 and 30 years old. Candidates can visit the official website of AIIMS to read the eligibility criteria. The application fees stand at Rs 3,000 for the General/OBC category, Rs 2,400 for SC/ST/EWS category, and are exempted for disability applicants. The salary for the selected candidates will range from Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 4,600.