From IIT Bombay To Kharagpur, Leading Colleges Offering Free Online Courses

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) offers multiple online courses for students, which can help them gain a deeper understanding of various subjects. It charges no fee for these courses and provides a certificate for the same as well. These online courses often include recorded classes about certain topics and subjects. Students can choose the courses as per their qualifications and interests. Some of the courses which are provided by different IITs include Aerospace Engineering, Machine Learning, Software Testing, Elements of Mechanical Vibration and others. Each course can be provided by the same institute or another. Let’s take a look at some of these courses.

Aerospace Engineering

It is conducted by IIT Bombay under the Department of Aerospace. This course deals with the know-how of aeronautical engineering. This department also conducts workshops and seminars on current technological developments in our society. Students interested in aerospace can benefit from this online course.

Software Testing

This course is offered by IIT Kharagpur. It will provide a brief introduction to the test process and techniques available for the black box and white box test case design. Apart from this, integration, system and regression, testing will also be discussed in this course. In this, you will eventually learn how different types of loading are done. It has 28 hours worth of study material for the student

Machine Learning

This course is also offered by IIT Kharagpur. In this, the student will learn about different concepts such as linear regression, logistic regression and base algorithms for machines. Through this course, you can gain deep knowledge about machine learning. The duration of this course is 8 weeks. It can be done by undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Aircraft Stability and Control

This course is offered by IIT Kanpur. This course is designed to understand the stability and control of an aeroplane. The duration of this online course is 12 weeks,

Seven leading IITs along with Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Nasscom launched a set of free online courses, which aims to help 100,000-150,000 students in getting an education. These aforementioned courses are a part of this initiative only. It is available for a diverse range of topics, which helps students in developing skills for employment. These are offered using the Massive Open Online Courses ( MOOCs) model.