From India Post to Cotton Corporation of India Limited, List of Govt Jobs to Apply For This Week

Many of us tend to opt for government jobs when it comes to building a solid career. If you are considering to re-energise your professional path, we have prepared a list of job openings from major government departments. This week, UPSSSC, the Cotton Corporation of India Limited, TSPSC and others are actively hiring. So, look no further since we have prepared a list of positions for you to apply for.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 for 30,041 vacancies

On August 3, India Post issued the notification as well as began the online registration procedure for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) openings. The recruitment effort by India Post intends to fill 30,041 Gramin Dak Sevak posts. The applications must be submitted online before August 23. Those applying must possess a class 10 pass certificate from an accredited board. The selection of candidates will be based on performance on written tests (both preliminary and main) and rounds of interviews. The main written exam will take place after the preliminary exam, to shortlist candidates.

UPSSSC PET 2023 notification released

The notification for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023 was released on August 1 by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC). The registration deadline for UPSSSC PET is August 30. One can revise their submission and pay the application fee before September 6. The commission will soon release the schedule for the written exams. The PET 2023 results are valid for one year. Candidates must have achieved a grade of at least 10 or an equivalent.

Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 notification released

The Department of School Education of the Government of Telangana started the online application process for TS Teacher Eligibility Test on August 2 and the last date to apply for the TET is August 16. The TET paper 1 and paper 2 exams are scheduled for September 15, however, the results will not be available until September 27. Candidates having Diploma in Education (DEd) or Bachelor of Education (BEd) can apply for paper 1. While only BEd applicants may apply for paper 2. The exam fee is Rs 400. The conduct of TET was approved in the most recent cabinet subcommittee meeting.

SSC Recruitment for 1,207 stenographer positions

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has begun accepting applications for stenographer positions in grades C and D on its official website, ssc.nic.in, on August 2. A total of 1,207 stenographer positions have been advertised, with 93 for grade C and 1,114 for grade D. The application cost is Rs 100, which must be submitted by candidates. Female applicants and candidates of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) are exempt from paying the application fee.

Cotton Corporation of India Limited recruitment for 93 posts

The Cotton Corporation of India Limited (CCIL) opened the application process for 93 posts, including Management Trainees and Executives in divisions like Marketing and Accounts. Candidates may review the advertised notification at cotcorp.org.in. The registration procedure began on July 24 and will end on August 13. The application cost is Rs 1,500 for applicants from the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Those from Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) must pay a fee of Rs 500.