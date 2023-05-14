From Indraprastha College To Coal India Limited, List Of Jobs To Keep An Eye Out For This Week

This month, a number of organisations such as the Staff Selection Commission, Coal India Limited, Indraprastha College for Women, HPBOSE and others have released their recruitment notification. Some of them have also begun the registration process. If you are looking for a job change or want to start your career, you can refer to the list of actively hiring organisations to make your job search easier.

Indraprastha College Recruitment For 123 Assistant Professor Posts

The Indraprastha College for Women has started the registration process for the recruitment of 123 Assistant Professor posts. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at www.ipcollege.ac.in or colrec.uod.ac.in. The last day to apply for the Assistant Professor posts is May 29. Candidates should have completed a postgraduate (PG) degree or its equivalent from a central government/state govt. with a minimum of 55 per cent marks. They must have passed the NET/Ph.D. examination as well.

SSC CGL Recruitment for 36,001 Vacancies

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently released the revised final vacancies list for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2022. The list includes a total of 36,001 vacancies for various posts across 60 departments. Candidates who have applied for the SSC CGL recruitment exam can now check the revised list of vacancies on the official website ssc.nic.in. The list reveals that there are 15,408 vacancies for the unreserved category, 8,336 vacancies for Other Backward Class (OBC) applicants, 5,571 for Scheduled Caste (SC), 3,798 for Economically Backward Class (EWS), and 2,888 for Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Registration

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has opened registration for the State Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) June 2023 session. Those who wish to pursue a career in teaching can apply for the exam on the official website hpbose.org. The deadline to apply for the HP TET 2023 exam without incurring a late fee is May 28 at 11:59 PM. Candidates will have the opportunity to make corrections to their application forms from June 1 to June 3.

SSC CHSL Recruitment For 1600 Posts

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the application process for multiple posts via the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) (10+2) Examination 2023. Candidates can apply by visiting the SSC’s official website at ssc.nic.in on or before June 8. Through this recruitment exam, the Commission will fill up a total of 1,600 (tentative) Group C vacancies across several Ministries /Offices /Departments of the Government of India. Candidates applying for the above positions must be between the age group 18 to 27 years, as on August 1, 2023.

NHSRCL Recruitment For 64 Vacancies

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has begun the registration process for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Signal and Telecommunication), Technician, Assistant Manager and Junior Manager. The application process began on May 2 and will conclude on May 31. Candidates can apply at nhsrcl.in for the 64 posts for various roles. Applicants will be selected on the basis of a computer-based test, a personal interview and finally a medical examination.

Coal India Limited Recruitment for Multiple Posts

Coal India Limited is offering several job opportunities ranging from management and administration to mining and exploration. To register for these vacancies – applicants need to acquire certifications like Valid First Aid and Gas Testing Certificate, Surveyor Competency, and Mining Sirdarship certificate. The salaries can vary based on the role, experience and location.