From JMPPEB to GAIL Associate Posts, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

Organisations like GAIL Gas Limited, OAVS, MPPEB, SSC and IIT Bombay are presently mass recruiting for a variety of posts. So, if you also have been looking, this could well be a good chance to land your dream job. Here’s a list of jobs you could apply for, this week.

OAVS Recruitment For 1,010 Principal, Teacher Posts

The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of numerous posts including principal, postgraduate teacher (PGT), trained graduate teacher (TGT), and art teacher. Interested candidates can apply at oav.edu.in. The deadline to register for the above job openings is April 6 up to 5 pm. A total of 1,010 vacancies, under the School and Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha, through this recruitment campaign. Aspirants selected for an art teacher and TGT vacancies will get paid Rs 44,900, while PGT candidates will get Rs 47,600 and those selected for the principal post will get Rs 67,700.

GAIL Gas Recruitment For 120 Associate Posts

GAIL Gas Limited has begun the online application process for recruitment to the post of senior and junior associates. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at gailgas.com. The deadline to register for the posts is April 10 up to 6:00 pm. The company aims to fill up a total of 120 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Applicants will be selected on the basis of a written test and a personal interview round for senior associate posts and for the junior associate posts, there will be a written test and/or skill test.

MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment For 3,047 Vacancies

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has started the application process for group 4 recruitment exam 2023. The board plans to fill up vacancies such as assistant grade-3, steno typist, typist, and others. Through this recruitment exam, MPPEB aims to fill up a total of 3,047 vacancies. Candidates can apply at esb.mp.gov.in. The deadline to submit the application forms is March 20. As per the schedule, the MPPEB group 4 recruitment exam will be conducted on July 2. It will be held in two shifts – first from 9 AM to 11 AM, and second from 3 PM to 5 PM.

SSC Selection Post Phase XI Notification For 5,369 Vacancies

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the online application process for phase XI exam 2023. Candidates can apply for the recruitment exam by visiting the official page of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The last date to submit the forms is March 27. As per the notice, the computer-based recruitment test will be held in June-July (tentatively) 2023. The commission plans to fill up a total of 5,369 vacancies in different departments via this recruitment drive.

IIT Bombay Recruitment 2023

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, is currently conducting a rolling applications-based recruitment campaign. The institute is looking to fill in assistant professor, associate professor, and professor posts for several departments. For the unversed, rolling applications mean that early candidates will have the advantage. It is to be noted that there is no deadline for the online application process, with the institute evaluating candidatures periodically. Also, the departments that have vacancies for the three above posts include aerospace engineering, chemical engineering, chemistry and civil engineering and bioscience and bioengineering.

Read all the Latest Education News here