From Madhya Pradesh to Odisha, Check Summer Vacation Schedule Across States

The end of the annual examination begins a joyous period for students across the country with the beginning of summer vacations. School students across India await this period when they receive a month-long summer vacation to enjoy, make new memories, and prepare for the academic session. Many states in India have announced the date of summer vacations in their schools. Let’s see which state has granted a maximum summer holiday to the students:

Madhya Pradesh

Summer vacations have been announced in the schools of Madhya Pradesh. The schools have granted holidays from May 1 to June 15. School teachers can expect their summer vacations from May 1 to June 9. The academic session of the year 2023-24 will be started on April 17.

Jharkhand

The summer vacation in Jharkhand will begin from May 21 to June 10. At the same time, the new academic session of the year 2023-24 will start on June 12.

West Bengal

Due to the rising temperatures in the state, the education department of West Bengal has preponed the summer vacations for school students. Earlier, it was decided that summer vacations will be started from May 24 but due to heatwaves, the vacation will be started from May 2. The education authorities have not released the date to start the academic session 2023-2024.

Maharashtra

Summer vacations in primary, middle, and higher secondary schools in Maharashtra started on April 21. Schools will remain closed till June 15.

Uttar Pradesh

The summer vacation in the schools of Uttar Pradesh will be of 40 days. According to the academic calendar, the summer vacation will be from May 21 to June 20. However, if there is some change in it, then the education department will notify it separately.

Odisha

Earlier in Odisha, the summer vacations were decided to be announced on April 19. But it was later changed. The Odisha govt had also revised the school timings for students in classes 1 to 12 from 7 AM to 11.30 AM due to the heatwave. At present, the Odisha education department announced the summer vacation from May 5 to June 18.

Many Indian states who haven’t announced the date of summer vacations are planning to shut the schools on an urgent basis. The decision comes in the wake of heat waves and alarming incidents of heatstroke and other related ailments. A report by the World Bank has signed towards India becoming one of the first places in the world to experience heat waves that break human survivability limits.

