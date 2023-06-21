From Nothing To Owning DigiHakk, The Incredible Journey Of Sarvesh Pancholi

Hard work and courage are the cornerstones of success in today’s world, and Sarvesh Pancholi’s journey exemplifies this. As the owner of DigiHakk, one of the most prominent digital marketing companies with over 300 clients from India and abroad, Sarvesh’s story is not only inspiring but also a testament to his unwavering determination.

Sarvesh achieved remarkable success at the young age of 26, driven by his relentless work ethic. Reports indicate that DigiHakk boasts an annual turnover exceeding INR 1 crore. However, Sarvesh’s path to success was anything but ordinary. At the tender age of 14, his life took a drastic turn when his father succumbed to cancer, leaving him traumatised. Initially, the loss disrupted his studies, and even at 18, he found himself struggling. Nevertheless, Sarvesh channelled his grief into strength.

In a candid media interaction, Sarvesh shared, “I continued to live my life the best way I could, focusing on online courses facilitated by the Internet." By the age of 21, he took a bold step and founded DigiHakk in 2016, headquartered in Indore.

During this time, Sarvesh’s mother and sister played instrumental roles, offering unwavering support. His younger sister, Rishita, was pursuing her MBA when she provided valuable assistance. Although DigiHakk faced initial ups and downs, by 2022, the company got into a stable zone in terms of revenue.

Buoyed by his success, Sarvesh ventured into other ventures. In addition to DigiHakk, he established Get Wow Home, an e-commerce website specializing in home decor products. Furthermore, he launched Sindhi Milan, a matrimonial website, expanding his entrepreneurial endeavours.

Reflecting on the immense potential of digital media, Sarvesh remarked, “The opportunities for business in this domain are boundless, with no limits to earning potential. Unfortunately, many people fail to recognize the true potential of digital media, treating it as a part-time endeavour. However, by seeking expert advice and working diligently, success is within reach."

Today, DigiHakk boasts a client base of over 300 companies, catering to both domestic and international clients from the United States, England, and Russia.