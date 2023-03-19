From OAVS to Apex Bank, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

Every month, there are several companies that actively look to recruit the right candidate. Currently, the Department of Atomic Energy, Apex Bank, Delhi University’s Gargi College, OAVS, and other firms are recruiting for a variety of posts. Those looking out for jobs or looking for a change in their profession can check the list of vacancies that you can apply for.

Dept of Atomic Energy Recruitment For 124 Vacancies

The Department of Atomic Energy has started the online application process for the recruitment of fire services personnel and technical officers. Candidates can apply for the 124 vacancies on the official website at nfc.gov.in till April 10 up to 11:59 pm. The selected candidates are liable to serve in any of the constituent units of the Department of Atomic Energy located in the country. The selection process for the above vacancies includes a written exam, skill test, document verification, and medical exam.

Apex Bank Recruitment For 638 Posts

The Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sahakari Bank MYDT (Apex Bank) has invited applications for the recruitment of officers in 35 District Central Cooperative Banks of the state. Candidates can apply at apexbank.in till April 9. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 638 vacant posts will be filled in different categories and grades. Candidates applying for the vacancies should be between 18 and 40 years. Applicants will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written exam and interview.

DU’s Gargi College Recruitment for 100 Assistant Professor Posts

Delhi University’s Gargi College has invited applications from applicants for the post of Assistant Professor in various departments. The college is looking to fill a total of 100 vacancies through this recruitment campaign. Candidates can apply at colrec.uod.ac.in and the applications must be submitted by March 25. The selection process for the Assistant Professor posts will include shortlisting of application forms and an interview round. Selected aspirants will receive a rationalised entry pay of Rs 57,700, in addition to other common allowances.

Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Recruitment For 1,010 Principal, Teacher Posts

The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) has started the application process for various posts including principal, Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and art teacher. Candidates can apply at oav.edu.in till April 6 up to 5 pm. OAVS plans to fill up a total of 1,010 openings under the School and Mass Education Department. Aspirants will be selected on the basis of a Computer-based test (CBT), interview, and performance test.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment For 193 Civil Judge Posts

The Gujarat High Court has begun the recruitment drive for Civil Judges. Candidates can register themselves for the civil judge post till April 14 at gujarathighcourt.nic.in. Through this recruitment campaign, the Gujarat HC will fill up a total of 193 vacancies. The recruitment process for the same will consist of a preliminary exam, a main exam, and a viva-voce. The preliminary test will be held on May 7, while the main exam will be conducted on July 2 and the viva voce is scheduled to take place in October-November this year.

Read all the Latest Education News here