From SBI To Indian Army, List Of Government Jobs To Keep An Eye Out For This Week

Finding the perfect job can be a challenging endeavour. If you’re currently seeking a career change, we have compiled a list of job opportunities that may be of interest to you. This week, various vacancies are available for positions such as SCO, Teaching, Police Constable, Indian Army, and engineering roles in the railways. Look no further as we provide you with a curated job list to explore and apply for.

SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment for 28 posts

The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the online application process for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) on a contract basis. Candidates can apply through the official website, sbi.co.in, from June 1 to June 21. A total number of 28 vacancies will be filled through this drive. Candidates must complete the registration process by making the online fee payment before the specified deadline. The application and intimation fee for general/EWS/OBC candidates is Rs 750, while SC/ST/PwBD applicants are exempted from payment.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment for 1,70,461 posts

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) commenced the registration process for BPSC teacher recruitment in 2023. Applications can be sent online at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in on or before July 12. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,70,461 teaching posts, where 79,943 vacancies are for primary teachers (classes 1 to 5), 32,916 positions for trained graduate teachers (classes 9 to 10), and 57,602 vacant posts for teachers in classes 11 to 12.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment for 21,391 posts

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar, has issued a notification for the recruitment of constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Special Armed Police, and other units. Candidates can apply for the vacancies through the online application process. The application process will be live from June 20 to July 20. There are a total of 21,391 vacancies available in this drive. It is to note that candidates must have passed the Class 12 board exams to be eligible for this recruitment. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs. 69,100.

Indian Army Recruitment for 90 posts

The Indian Army has issued a notification for the Technical Entry Scheme (TES50) with 90 vacancies, open to unmarried male candidates who have completed their 10+2 education. Applications can be submitted online through joinindianarmy.nic.in until June 30. The selection process will involve SSB interviews scheduled for August-September 2023. Salary ranges from Rs. 56,100 to Rs. 2,50,000 depending on the position. Eligibility requires a minimum of 60 per cent marks in Class 12 in physics, chemistry, and mathematics, along with that candidates should also appear for JEE Main 2023.