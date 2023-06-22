From Seat Upgradation To Virtual Admission, Know Major Modifications In NEET 2023 Counselling Process

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test- Undergraduate and Postgraduate counselling procedure for admissions to medical programmes in India will undergo significant modifications, according to the most recent updates. Every year, shortly after the NEET results are released, a seat allocation process for medical applicants is done through counselling. Media reports claim that the states have received a draft of the modifications that have been made by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The most significant change in the NEET UG, PG counselling procedure for the upcoming session is that the State and All India counselling, which were previously carried out separately, will now be undertaken together. The benefit of carrying out the counselling as a whole is that the candidates would be able to make the most appropriate choice for their medical seat and college, either in the state or the All India quota.

In addition, candidates will soon have an option of participating virtually in the counselling. This facility, however, will be limited to individuals in the first two rounds of counselling. The candidates will have to show up in person for the third round.

Furthermore, scanned copies of certificates can now be submitted electronically and examined directly online by the institute.

Another major modification in the NEET counselling is that candidates’ seats can be upgraded up until the final round. A recommendation to undertake uniform counselling for admissions to private institutions has also been made in addition to the previous points.

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced fresh guidelines in the context of the Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2023. By implementing a uniform academic schedule, these rules seek to standardise MBBS courses. The guidelines state that the admission processes for MBBS courses must be finished by the end of August. The NMC has also changed things around by ceasing to offer supplemental batches to students who do poorly on their annual assessments.