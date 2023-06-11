From SSC To EMRS, List Of Jobs To Keep An Eye Out For This Week

Organisations like HSSC, NESTS, SECR, JPSC, and SSC are currently mass recruiting for a variety of posts. If you have been on the lookout for the right job, then this could well be a good chance to land your dream job. We have listed down a list of jobs you could apply for this week.

HSSC Group D Recruitment For 13,536 Vacancies

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has started the online application process for the Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET). Candidates can submit their application forms through the official website at hssc.gov.in till June 26. The main objective of the HSSC Group D recruitment exam is to hire qualified candidates to fill open posts in various Haryana departments, corporations, commissions, boards, and other organisations. Through the Haryana Common Eligibility Test, the commission is planning to fill 13,536 Group D vacancies. Those who have completed their Class 10 from a recognised board as well as fall within the age group 18 to 42 years are eligible to register for the Haryana CET exam.

EMRS Recruitment For 38,480 Teaching & Non-teaching Staff

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has published the guidelines for several teaching and non-teaching vacancies in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). Candidates will be able to apply once the application procedure begins at recruitment.nta.nic.in and emrs.tribal.gov.in. Currently, the rules/guidelines notification is available on the official website at emrs.tribal.gov.in. According to the notification, there are a total of 38,480 openings for 23 positions. A notification with information on the application process and other details will be released soon.

SECR Recruitment for 772 Apprentice Vacancies

The South East Central Railway (SECR) has started accepting applications for apprentice vacancies. Candidates can apply by visiting the SECR website at secr.indianrailways.gov.in. The deadline to submit the applications is July 7 at 11:59 PM. SECR plans to fill 772 vacancies within the organisation through this recruitment campaign. Candidates must fall within the age group of 15 to 24 years as of June 6, 2023. Candidates must hold a Class 10 pass certificate or its equivalent from a recognised Board or Institute, with a minimum aggregate score of 50 per cent.

JPSC Notifies of Recruitment of 56 Vacancies

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is all set to begin the online application process for the position of Food Safety Officer (FSO). Candidates can apply for the positions starting June 15 on the Commission’s official website at jpsc.gov.in. The closing date for applications is July 14. JPSC aims to fill a total of 56 FSO vacancies within the organisation. Those from the unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category have to pay an application fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to aspirants from SC/ST category of Jharkhand state.

SSC CHSL 2023 Recruitment For 1,600 Vacancies

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration process for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL) 2023 today, June 10. Candidates can register for the CHSL (10+2) 2023 examination at ssc.nic.in till 11 pm. Candidates can make necessary changes to their application forms on June 14 and 15. About, 1,600 openings have been tentatively declared by the Commission. According to the schedule, the SSC CHSL 2023 exam will be conducted from August 2 to August 22