UPSC GK Capsule: From Tamil Nadu’s Plea for Cauvery Water to Putin Skipping G20 Summit, Top Events of This Week

Every year, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts recruitment examinations for various Group A and Group B positions within the government. Among these examinations, the most esteemed and competitive is the Civil Services Examination (CSE).

Whether you’re gearing up for the UPSC, SBI bank PO, or similar examinations, staying informed about global current affairs is essential. These exams are challenging, therefore, being thoroughly prepared is crucial. To lend you a helping hand, we’ve compiled a brief summary of noteworthy events from this week. Think of it as a handy cheat sheet to keep you updated for your upcoming major test.

SC Denies Tamil Nadu’s Plea for 24,000 Cusecs Cauvery Water Release

The Supreme Court declined to issue any order on the Tamil Nadu government’s request to release 24,000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day by Karnataka for the cultivation of crops. The matter was addressed by a three-judge bench led by Justice BR Gavai, which requested a report from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) regarding the quantity of water released by Karnataka. A meeting of the authority is scheduled for Monday, August 28.

I&B Ministry Warns Against Direct and Indirect Betting Ads in Media

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), on August 25, issued a serious warning to halt all promotions of online betting on any media platform. The government suspects the involvement of black money in these ads, particularly during major sports events. Earlier, in October 2022, guidelines were issued against such ads on private TV, digital news, and OTT platforms. The government also cautioned against such promotions in June of the previous year. As gambling is largely prohibited in the country, advertisements and surrogate promotions for betting platforms are also deemed illegal. Non-compliance will result in legal action.

Delhi HC’s Advice To Parents of Lesbian Woman

The Delhi High Court instructed the parents and maternal uncle of a 22-year-old lesbian woman to undergo counselling to accept her as she wishes. The court, headed by Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna, acted on a habeas corpus plea from the woman’s friend, who alleged her disappearance. After discussions, the court advised the police to take her to a shelter home for contemplation about her future and arranged her accommodation there. The woman expressed her unwillingness to go with her parents or relatives, opting to either be with the petitioner or stay at the shelter home.

Russian President To Skip G20 Summit Amid Ukraine Military Operation

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi next month. His absence is attributed to his focus on the ongoing military operation in Ukraine. Putin has refrained from participating in multilateral summits since the start of the Ukraine conflict, except for events related to Russia-backed organizations or in which Russia has a key role to play like the SCO, CSTO, and CICA. He also missed the G20 Summit in Indonesia and the BRICS Summit in South Africa. However, Putin is planning to visit China in October for the “One Belt, One Road" forum.

Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Reportedly Dies in Private Jet Crash

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Wagner Group, reportedly died in a private jet crash in the northern Moscow region. A Telegram channel associated with Wagner claimed that the jet was brought down by the Russian military in the Tver Region. However, no official confirmation on the same has been issued. Russian state media reported that the aircraft caught fire and crashed within half an hour of take-off.