From UGC NET 2022 Results to AP SSC Board Exam, Top Academic Events of April

From the results of the Uttar Pradesh board exams to the UGC NET 2022 December cycle scorecards, several developments are taking place in the education sector. Here is a rundown of some of the academic events scheduled for this month to keep an eye out for:

UP BOARD RESULTS

As per reports, the UP Board results could be announced around April 15 this year as the state board has managed to finish copy-checking ahead of schedule. Preparations for the April result announcements have begun. There were 1.86 crore copies of Class 10 and 1.33 crore copies of Class 12 among the 3.19 billion copies that were checked. Fake news about the announcement of the results on April 5 was also disseminated, prompting the board to release a clarification.

JEE MAIN 2023 SESSION 2

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 has begun, and it will run from April 6 to 12. As many as 9.4 lakh candidates have signed up to sit the engineering entrance exam this year. There will be two shifts for the exam. As per the exam’s guidelines, candidates must arrive at the exam centre two hours prior to the exam, and those without a valid admit card or authorised photo ID will not be permitted to sit for the examination.

BITSAT 2023 REGISTRATION

The online registrations for the Birla Institute of Technology Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2023 have begun and applicants have till April 9 to submit their applications. The exam will be split into two sessions, the first of which will be conducted from May 22 to May 26 and the second from June 18 to June 22. Candidates are permitted to participate in either one or both sessions.

UGC NET 2022 RESULTS

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is also expected to make the UGC NET 2023 results available this month. Applicants can view their scorecards on the UGC’s official website. On March 23, the UGC published the provisional answer key on its official website and candidates had time until March 25 to raise their queries regarding the answer key.

NIOS Public EXAMS

For the April/May exams in 2023, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has issued the hall tickets for the class 10 and class 12 students. Students must obtain their hall tickets through the NIOS student portal. The theory examination for Classes 10 and 12 have begun on April 6 and the examination will take place at locations both in India and abroad.

ANDHRA PRADESH SSC BOARD EXAMS

The Andhra Pradesh SSC board exams have begun from April 3 to 18, across 3,349 centres throughout the state from April 3 to 18. More than 6 lakh students have registered for the exam. Telugu, English, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Urdu, and Odia are the seven regional languages in which the examinations will be administered. As many as 3.1 lakh of the total candidates registered for the exams are boys and 2.97 lakh are girls.

