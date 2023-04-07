From WBJEE to MHT CET: Engineering Entrance Exams Apart From JEE Main

Engineering is one of the most sought-after career options in India. A lot of students dream about getting into a good engineering college after completing Class 12. However, the competition is tough and it is not easy to get into the college of your dreams. Every year, lakhs of students apply for the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Main but there are also other exams that applicants can apply for to get into a good college.

JEE Main 2023 is being conducted in two sessions this year — January and April. Session 2 began on April 5 and will continue till April 12. The top 2.5 lakh students of JEE Main are eligible to sit for JEE Advanced, which is the IIT entrance exam.

WBJEE

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is conducted by the state of West Bengal for admission to government and private engineering colleges. The exam is conducted in offline mode. It is an Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) based test. There are two papers in total, paper-1 consists of mathematics and paper-2 consists of physics and chemistry papers. The exam will be held on April 30 this year. The registrations were completed in January.

KCET

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) is conducted by the state of Karnataka for admission to courses like B.E and B.Tech in engineering colleges. The physics, chemistry, and mathematics papers consist of 60 marks. The time for this is 1 hour 20 minutes. There is no negative marking in KCET, 1 mark is awarded for each correct answer. The registration deadline has been extended to April 9 and will exam will be held on May 20-22.

MHT-CET

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) is conducted by the Government of Maharashtra. It is a common entrance exam for various engineering and pharmacy courses. Engineering candidates have to appear for physics, chemistry, and mathematics papers. Pharmacy candidates must have physics and chemistry along with biology. The exam will begin on May 9 this year.

BITSAT

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has begun the online application process for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2023 at bitsadmission.com. The last date to submit the application form is April 9. The applications for only session 2 will open from May 23 to June 12. The session 1 exam will begin from May 22 to May 26 while the session 2 exam is from June 18 to 22.

Apart from these, there are many exams like the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET), Uttar Prajesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE), Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK), Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE), Telangana Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET).

