From Working At Tech Mahindra to Securing AIR 62 In UPSC CSE, The Story of Anuradha Pal

The Union Public Service Commission Civil Service Exam (UPSC CSE) is considered one of the most difficult competitive exams in India. Every year, thousands of aspirants appear for the exam, but only a few of them are able to clear it and achieve success. These aspirants prepare for many years, and while some are able to clear the Civil Service Exam (CSE) in a few attempts, many of them are not able to crack the exam even after exhausting all their attempts. Today, let’s look at the success story of Anuradha Pal, who cleared the UPSC civil service examination despite having many difficulties in her life.

Anuradha Pal’s journey has been a huge inspiration for the aspirants. She hails from a small village in Haridwar. Anuradha belonged to a humble family and had to face a lot of financial difficulties in her childhood. Her father used to make ends meet by selling milk.

After a lot of hard work and dedication, she completed her school education at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Haridwar. Anuradha knew that there was a lack of resources in her hometown, so she decided to shift to a bigger city for her preparation. After that, she decided to shift to Delhi to complete her college education. She went to GB Pant University and did a Bachelor of Technology.

Considering the financial situation at home, she decided to work and joined Tech Mahindra. After working there for some time, she realised she wanted to prepare for IAS. She finally quit her job and joined a college in Roorkee as a lecturer. She prepared for the CSE side-by-side and even cleared it in 2012. But at that time, her AIR was 451, so she decided to strengthen her preparations.

She joined the Nirvana IAS Academy in Delhi, which helped her in her preparations. As she was working as well, she divided time slots and tried to achieve smaller targets that were easy to achieve. She also focused on reading NCERT books for a better score on the exam.

Finally, she appeared for the CSE in 2015 again and secured an AIR of 62 in the examination.