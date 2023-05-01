FTII Recruitment: Notification Of 84 Vacancies For Group B, C Posts Released

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune has released a total of 84 vacancies for recruitment of various Group B and Group C posts. Interested candidates can apply from the official website of FTII– https://www.ftii.ac.in/. The last date to apply for the posts is May 29 at 6 pm. FTII has released a notification regarding the vacancies for various posts which include film editor, cameraman, make-up artist and others. Before applying, candidates are requested to carefully read the eligibility requirements for each post.

FTII Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of FTII—https://www.ftii.ac.in/

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment Link on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill out the application form with the required details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Download and save the application form for future use.

For recruitment to the posts of Group B and C category in FTII Pune, candidates must have a degree or diploma. For more details, they should refer FTII recruitment notification. Additionally, the applicants need to be careful about the specifications of the documents which are needed to be submitted to complete the application form.

A 100-mark paper-based test (PBT) and multiple-choice questions (MCQ) will be conducted for all posts. General ability and specific area questions will be asked on each post’s examination paper. General Ability questions will be given a 60% weightage, and questions about specific areas will have the remaining 40%. The general ability section will be further divided into four sections- general knowledge, reasoning, English and computer.

Marks scored by the candidate will be used to determine the final merit and cut-off marks. The tentative answer keys will be released on the official website of the institute. The candidate will be given the chance to challenge the answer key. You may have to pay the fee for the number of questions challenged. Skill tests will be applicable wherever for the post.

The minimum qualifying mark for unreserved category candidates is 50 while for the reserved is 40 marks.

