G20 Countries Must Create a Path for Increased Research Collaborations: PM Modi at Education Ministers’ Meet

G20 countries with their respective strengths can play a crucial role in promoting research and innovation, especially in the Global South, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the G20 Education Ministers’ Meet held in Pune via video message today. The dignitaries must create a path for increased research collaborations, he added.

There is a need to adapt and use new e-learning innovatively, he said, adding that the objective must be to provide quality education with better governance. The Prime Minister said that digital technology serves as an equaliser and promotes inclusivity, according to the press release by PIB.

PM Modi further touched upon the potential of Artificial Intelligence which offers great potential in the field of learning, skilling, and education. He also stressed the role of G-20 in striking the right balance between the opportunities and challenges posed by technology.

During the meeting, PM Modi highlighted several initiatives taken by the government including Swayam, an online platform that hosts all courses from class 9 to the postgraduate level that enables students to learn remotely while focussing on access, equity, and quality. He also mentioned the Diksha Portal which aims to deliver school education through distance learning, according to the release. The prime minister informed that the portal supports learning in 29 Indian and 7 foreign languages and has witnessed over 137 million course completions so far.

PM Modi also emphasised that foundational literacy forms a strong base for the youth and India is combining it with technology. He highlighted the Nipun Bharat initiative and said that ‘Foundational Literacy and Numeracy’ has been identified as a priority by G20 as well. He also stressed working on it in a time-bound manner by 2030, the release added.

Furthermore, the PM added that the govt is undertaking skill mapping where the education, skill, and labor ministries are working in tandem on this initiative. He suggested that G-20 countries undertake skill mapping at the global level and find gaps that need to be plugged in.