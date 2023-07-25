Gagan Singh Meena, Who Cracked UPSC Twice, A True Inspiration For All Aspirants

Gagan Singh Meena from Rajasthan has achieved something that many can only dream of - cracking the UPSC exam not once, but twice. In his first attempt in 2021, he was selected for IPS by securing a rank of 592 and in his second attempt, he secured a position in the prestigious IAS.

Hailing from the village of Meena Baroda in Rajasthan, Gagan secured the 120th rank in the 2022 UPSC civil services exam and got at an impressive 2nd rank in the ST category. Expressing his gratitude for this journey, he tweeted from his official Twitter handle on Sunday, “Officially allotted IAS service. Many thanks and gratitude to everyone involved in this journey."

अधिकारिक रूप से IAS सेवा आवंटितइस यात्रा में शामिल सभी को बहुत - बहुत धन्यवाद और आभार 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sYUZHT9nkp — Gagan Meena IAS 🇮🇳 (@gagan22_ias) July 23, 2023

Reports indicate that Gagan’s late father’s dream was for him to become a collector, a dream that Gagan fulfilled by cracking UPSC. However, Gagan’s aspiration was to become an IAS officer and despite facing challenges, he persevered. Coming from a family of farmers, his family encouraged him to stop pursuing his dream but he remained determined to achieve his goal.

Having completed his B.Tech in Civil Engineering from IIT BHU, Gagan Meena currently serves as an IPS officer in the Haryana Cadre. During his exam preparation, he stayed in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area with his friend Prince Kumar from Bihar, who also cracked the UPSC examination. According to Prince, Gagan did not completely abstain from online entertainment, as he continued to use social media platforms like Facebook, and Instagram, and watched reels. However, he set daily targets to finish a portion of the syllabus, maintaining a disciplined approach towards his studies.

In the beginning, Gagan avoided excessive use of social media, deciding to post only on the day his results were announced. He stuck to this plan and posted about his achievement after becoming an IPS officer. Despite this, he admitted in an interview to being actively engaged in watching reels during his preparation.