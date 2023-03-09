GAIL Gas Recruitment 2023: Application Invited for 120 Associate Posts, Salary up to Rs 60,000

GAIL Gas Limited has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of senior and junior associates. Those interested can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of GAIL Gas Limited at gailgas.com. The online registration process begins tomorrow, March 10 and the deadline to apply for the vacancies is April 10 up to 6:00 pm. Through this recruitment drive, GAIL Gas Limited aims to fill up a total of 120 vacancies. It is to be noted that the number of vacancies might increase or decrease based on project requirements at the sole discretion of the company.

Aspirants can apply for one post only. “In case of submission of more than one application by a candidate, the latest application submitted shall be considered for the purpose of this advertisement. No further correspondence regarding this shall be entertained,” reads the official notice.

GAIL Gas Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Senior Associate (Technical): 72 posts

Junior Associate (Technical): 16 vacancies

Senior Associate (Fire & Safety): 12 openings

Senior Associate (Marketing): 6 positions

Senior Associate (Finance & Accounts): 6 posts

Senior Associate (Human Resource): 6 vacancies

Senior Associate (Company Secretary): 2 openings

GAIL Gas Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

1. Senior Associate (Technical): Candidates applying should hold a full-time bachelor’s degree in engineering in electrical or electrical and electronics/mechanical/production/production and industrial manufacturing/ mechanical and automobile/instrumentation/instrumentation or any other specified trade with a minimum of 50 per cent marks.

2. Senior Associate (Fire & Safety): Those applying should have a full-time bachelor’s degree in engineering in fire or fire & safety with a minimum of 50 per cent marks.

3. Senior Associate (Marketing): Must have a full-time two years MBA with specialisation in marketing or oil & gas/petroleum and energy/energy and infrastructure/international business with a minimum of 50 per cent marks.

More details on other vacancies are available in the recruitment notification.

GAIL Gas Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates from the General/EWS/OBC (NCL) category must pay an application fee of Rs 100. Whereas ST/ SC and PwBD category candidates have been exempted from payment of the application fees.

GAIL Gas Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and a personal interview for Senior Associate. While for Junior Associate, there will be a written test and/or Skill Test.

GAIL Gas Recruitment 2023: Salary

The consolidate remuneration in respect of senior associates is Rs 60,000 per month. For junior associates it is Rs 40,000 per month, which includes Pay, house rent allowance (HRA), and other allowances.

