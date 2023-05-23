GATE 2023: Deadline To Download Scorecard Without Late Fee Ends On May 31

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, is all set to disable the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scorecard 2023 download link shortly. Students can download their scorecards from the official portal at gate.iitk.ac.in without any fee till Wednesday, May 31. The GATE 2023 scorecard can be downloaded also after May 31 by paying a late fee of Rs 500. The scorecard download link will remain active from June 1 to December 31 this year.

“GATE 2023 Scorecards will be available till 31st May 2023 for download without any fee. A fee of Rs. 500/- will be charges for scorecard from 1st June to 31st December 2023,” read a tweet shared by the official GATE handle.

Students can download the GATE scorecard by using the credentials such as enrollment ID and password on the login window. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering scorecard will include - the name of the candidate, gender, name of the paper, registration number, score, total marks secured, the validity of GATE score, qualifying marks, all India rank and the total number of candidates.

Candidates who find any error or mistake on the scorecard can notify the concerned authorities as soon as possible. It is to be noted that the GATE 2023 scorecard will be valid for a duration of three years from the date of the declaration of the result.

GATE Scorecard 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit IIT GATE’s official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: On the main website, go to the ‘Candidate Login’ link.

Step 3: Then enter your Enrollment ID / Email Address and password in the space provided. Click on submit.

Step 4: The GATE Scorecard 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the scorecard for GATE.

Step 6: Take a printout of the GATE scorecard for future reference.

IIT Kanpur had scheduled the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, 5, 11 and 12. The provisional answer keys for the exam were released on February 21 and the final result of GATE 2023 was published on March 16. IIT Kanpur had previously also issued the list of GATE toppers this year, along with the results.