GATE 2023 Result Today at gate.iitk.ac.in, Check Steps to Download Score Card

The result of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 will be released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur today, March 16, after 4 pm. Candidates who appeared for the aptitude test will be able to download their results from the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in, when released.
The score card for the same will be made available for candidates on the main site to download from March 21 onwards. The exam was conducted on February 5, 6, 12, and 13. The response sheet for GATE 2023 was released on Feb 15 while the answer key for the same was issued on Feb 21. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the GATE 2023 answer key from Feb 22 to 25.
GATE Result 2023: Steps to Download
Step 1: Go to the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in
Step 2: On the main site, go to ‘Candidate Login’ section
Step 3: As the new page opens, enter your Enrollment ID / Email Address and password. Then click on submit.
Step 4: The GATE 2023 result will appear on the screen. Check and download it.
GATE Result 2023: What’s Next
Once the result is declared, IIT Kanpur will also release the cut-off marks for all 29 GATE papers. It will be based on the total marks secured by candidates, the number of candidates who appeared for the exam, and the availability of seats. It is to be noted that there will be two cut-off lists for GATE 2023 this year. The first list will be the usual qualifying cut-offs followed by an admissions cut-off list.
