GATE 2023 Result LIVE Updates: IIT Kanpur to Announce Result Today, Where and When to Check

The cut-off marks for all 29 GATE papers will be released after the result is out. It is determined on the basis of the cumulative marks secured by candidates, the total number of candidates, and the availability of seats, among others. Two types of cut-offs – qualifying and admission cut-off – are expected to be released for the exam this year.

GATE is an entrance test held for various undergraduate subjects in architecture, arts, commerce, engineering and technology, and science. Institutes use the examination for admission and/or financial assistance for masters’s and doctoral programmes. Several PSUs use GATE scores in their recruitment processes.

Organised by IIT-Kanput, the GATE 2023 was conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, and six other IITs, which include Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee. The test is conducted on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, which comes under the department of higher education, ministry of education, the government of India.

