GATE 2023 Result LIVE Updates: IIT Kanpur to Announce Result Today, Where and When to Check

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 09:14 IST
New Delhi, India
GATE 2023 Result LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is set to announce the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 today, March 16, after 4 PM. “GATE 2023 Result will be available on 16th March 2023 after 4:00 pm in candidate application portal,” reads the official notice. Once out, candidates who took the exam will be able to check the results by logging in on the official examination portal at gate.iitk.ac.in. Applicants, however, will have to wait till March 21 to download their individual scorecards. Read More
The cut-off marks for all 29 GATE papers will be released after the result is out. It is determined on the basis of the cumulative marks secured by candidates, the total number of candidates, and the availability of seats, among others. Two types of cut-offs – qualifying and admission cut-off – are expected to be released for the exam this year.
GATE is an entrance test held for various undergraduate subjects in architecture, arts, commerce, engineering and technology, and science. Institutes use the examination for admission and/or financial assistance for masters’s and doctoral programmes. Several PSUs use GATE scores in their recruitment processes.
Organised by IIT-Kanput, the GATE 2023 was conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, and six other IITs, which include Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee. The test is conducted on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, which comes under the department of higher education, ministry of education, the government of India.
