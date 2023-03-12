GATE 2023 Result Next Week at gate.iitk.ac.in, Scorecards on March 21

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is set to announce the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 in the upcoming week. According to the exam schedule, GATE 2023 results will be announced on March 16. Candidates will be able to check the results by logging in on the official examination portal– gate.iitk.ac.in. Applicants will have to wait till March 21 to download their individual scorecards. The provisional answer key and candidates’ responses to the GATE 2023 question paper have already been released. The final version of the answer key is likely to be published along with the result.

GATE 2023 Results: How to Check

Step 1: Once the results have been announced, visit the official portal, gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: At the login page, fill in your credentials and other details.

Step 3: Once logged in, you will see the option to check your result on the dashboard.

Step 4: Check this thoroughly and download your result.

Step 5: Take a printout of the result page for future reference.

The GATE 2023 Computer-based Test was held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. The cut-off marks for all 29 GATE papers will be released after the result is out. The cut-off score will be determined on the basis of the cumulative marks secured by candidates, the total number of candidates, and the availability of seats, among others. Two types of cut-offs– qualifying and admission cut-off– are expected to be released for GATE 2023.

GATE is an entrance test held for various undergraduate subjects in Architecture, Arts, Commerce, Engineering and Technology, and Science. Institutes use the examination for admission and/or financial assistance for Masters and Doctoral programmes. Several Public Sector Universities use GATE scores in their recruitment processes.

Organised by IIT-Kanput, the GATE 2023 was conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, and six other IITs, viz. Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee. The test is conducted on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, which comes under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIT GATE.

