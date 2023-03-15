GATE 2023 Result Tomorrow, Check Previous Year Cut-Offs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 result on Thursday, March 16. Once the results are made available, applicants will be able to check them on the official examination portal – gate.iitk.ac.in.

IIT-K will also release the cut-off marks for all 29 GATE papers, once the result is declared. These will be based on the basis of the total marks secured by candidates, the number of candidates who gave the exam, and the availability of seats. This year, there will be two cut-off lists for GATE 2023. The usual qualifying cut-offs will be accompanied by an admissions cut-off list as well.

GATE 2023: Previous year cut offs

Last year, the qualifying cut-offs for metallurgical engineering spanned between 46.2 to 30.8, depending on the reservation categories. For engineering sciences (fluid mechanics/thermodynamics), the cut-off was between 40.3 to 26.8. Those who wanted to opt for textile engineering and fibre science saw a cut-off range of 36.8 to 25.6. For biotechnology, one had to have scored a minimum of 35.5 to 23.6, depending on reservation status. For life science (botany/ zoology), the cut-offs ranged from 33.9 to 22.5.

After the results, applicants will have to wait till March 21 to be able to download their individual scorecards. The admission process will begin later.

The GATE 2023 computer-based test was held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. This entrance exam is held for various admission to multiple undergraduate subjects, including architecture, commerce, arts, science, engineering, and technology. Several public universities use GATE scores in their recruitment processes. Institutes also use the examination scores of candidates for offering financial assistance for master’s and doctoral programmes.

Organised by IIT-Kanput, the GATE 2023 was conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, and six other IITs, viz. Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee. The test is conducted on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, which comes under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIT GATE.

