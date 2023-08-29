GATE 2024 Application Process to Begin Tomorrow, List of Documents Needed

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 online registration process will likely start tomorrow, August 30. Candidates can apply via the official portal of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. “The Application Portal for GATE 2024 is expected to open by 30th August 2023," reads the official notice.

According to the revised schedule, the GATE 2024 test will be held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted in two sessions — morning and afternoon. The hall tickets for the test will be available on the main website on January 3, 2024. Furthermore, the results for GATE 2024 will be declared on March 16, after which the scorecards for candidates will be made available from March 23 to May 31, 2024.

GATE 2024: List Of Documents Required While Applying

— Candidate’s recent photograph and signature.

— SC/ST certificate in pdf format.

— PwD Certificate, if required.

— Address proof and others.

GATE 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to IISc Bangalore (GATE 2024) official website — gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, register and fill in the required details. A registration ID will be generated as well and a password needs to be created.

Step 3: Candidates then have to enter their new registration ID and password.

Step 5: After logging in, fill out the application form, upload all the required documents, and pay the exam fee.

Step 6: Crosscheck all the details, then save and submit the form.

GATE 2024: Application Fee

Candidates from the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,800. Whereas, those from the SC, ST, PwD, and female categories have to pay Rs 900. Students who are enrolling for two papers must pay twice as much as those submitting for a single paper, as per the institute.

There will be 30 exam papers in all. GATE 2024 will totally be in English and of the objective variety. In MCQs, only one of the four options is right. In MSQs, one or more of four answers is/are correct; and in NAT questions, the answer must be entered in via a virtual keypad. Students are advised to only utilise the on-screen virtual calculator offered for their calculations.