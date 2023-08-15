GATE 2024: Data Science, AI Introduced As New Combinations For Next Academic Year Exam

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, or GATE, will feature a new paper on data science and artificial intelligence in 2024. GATE 2024 will be held at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore (IISc Bengaluru). The overall number of subjects has now been raised to 30 with the introduction of the new paper, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

IISc Bengaluru has withdrawn the foreign centers for the GATE 2024 examination. Information on applications, eligibility, paper combinations, and new GATE 2024 updates is accessible at the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in. While submitting applications, interested candidates will now have a chance to take Data Science and Artificial Intelligence as two paper combination for GATE 2024.

Candidates who have finished any degree program in engineering, technology, science, architecture, or the humanities or students currently enrolled in their third or higher year are eligible to apply for the GATE 2024 exam. The ability for graduates in the field of commerce to take the GATE exam was withdrawn this year, unlike the previous year.

The dates for GATE 2024 are February 3, 4, 10, and 11. The IISc Bengaluru is likely to begin accepting registrations for GATE 2024 on August 24. A 100-point GATE 2024 paper will be administered. The general aptitude (GA) part is the same for all papers and carries 15 marks, while the remaining 85 marks of the paper are devoted to the pertinent curriculum.

The application fees for GATE 2024 for female students and SC, ST, PwD candidates in the regular period are Rs 900, while in the extended phase they are Rs 1400. All other candidates, including foreign nationals, have to pay Rs 1800 in the regular period and Rs 2300 in the extended time. The fees are required per paper. Candidates can also modify information on their application from November 7 to 11.

The GATE 2024 exam will be administered by computer-based testing (CBT) and will consist of 30 different subject papers. Aspirants will be able to take the exam at one of 219 venues around the country. Further, the question pattern will feature a mix of multiple-choice (MCQ) and other answering format questions, such as multiple-selection and numerical answer type (NAT). This range of questions is intended to effectively measure candidates’ knowledge and problem-solving abilities.