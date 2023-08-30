GATE 2024: IISc Bangalore Likely to Start Registration Process Today

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 online registration process is expected to begin today, August 30. Interested and eligible candidates can apply via the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The IISc Bangalore will conduct the GATE 2024 on February 3, 4, 10, and 11.

GATE is conducted to select candidates for enrollment into master’s programmes in engineering. The candidates for central government departments and many public sector enterprises are also selected through the exam.

GATE 2024 Application: Documents Required

— Candidate’s recent photograph and signature.

— SC/ST certificate in pdf format.

— PwD Certificate, if required.

— Address proof and others.

GATE 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, register and fill in the required details.

Step 3: Upload all the required documents, and pay the exam fee.

Step 4: Crosscheck all the details, then save and submit the form.

Step 5: Take a print out for future use.

GATE 2024: Application Fees

Candidates from the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,800 to apply for the exam. Whereas, those from the SC, ST, PwD, and female categories have to pay Rs 900. Students who are enrolling for two papers must pay twice as much as those submitting for a single paper, as per the institute.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted in two sessions — morning and afternoon. There will be 30 exam papers in all. GATE 2024 will totally be in English and of the objective variety. In MCQs, only one of the four options is right. In MSQs, one or more of four answers is/are correct, and in NAT questions, the answer must be entered in via a virtual keypad.

As per the official notice by IISc Bangalore, the hall tickets for GATE 2024 will be available on January 3. The results for GATE 2024 will be declared on March 16, after which the scorecards for candidates will be made available from March 23 to May 31.