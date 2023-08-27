GATE 2024 Information Brochure Released at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Check Details

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 information booklet has been published by the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bangalore. Applicants interested in pursuing master’s degrees at IITs, NITs, and IIITs can obtain the GATE 2024 information booklet from the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The information pamphlet covers all of the information on the GATE 2024 test. According to the amended schedule, registration will now begin on August 30 and end on September 29, with candidates able to register with late fees until October 13.

The GATE 2024 will be held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024, with admit cards being issued on January 3, 2024. On March 16, 2024, the GATE 2024 results will be revealed.

GATE 2024: Eligibility Criteria

A candidate who is in the last year of any undergraduate degree programme or who has previously finished any government-approved degree programme in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Humanities is eligible to take the test. There is no upper age limit to take GATE 2024.

GATE 2024: Application Fee

Applicants from the general category must pay an application fee of Rs 1,800, while those from the SC, ST, PWD, and female categories must pay Rs 900. Candidates applying for two papers would have to pay twice as much as those applying for a single paper, stated to the institute.

GATE 2024: Exam Pattern

GATE 2024 will include 30 objective test papers, all of which will be in English. Candidates are only permitted to take one or two exam papers. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions are among the different question formats. There is only one right answer in MCQs out of a possible four. In MSQs, one or more of four alternatives are correct and in NAT questions, the answer must be entered via a virtual keypad. For calculations, applicants must only utilise the on-screen virtual calculator offered.

For incorrect responses, a negative marking will be applied which means that for a 1-mark MCQ, a third of the score will be deducted. Similarly, for a 2-mark MCQ, an incorrect answer will result in a 2/3 mark deduction. There is no negative marking for incorrect MSQ and NAT responses.

The GATE 2024 scorecard will be valid for three years after the results are announced. Candidates with BDS, BVSc, and BSc degrees in agriculture, horticulture, and forestry may also sit for the GATE 2024.