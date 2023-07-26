GATE 2024 Notification to Be Out Soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, Check Key Details

The notification for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 is expected to be issued by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru soon. The registration details for GATE 2024 will also be released along with the notification. The announcement will be made on the official university website, gate.iisc.ac.in.

Each year, the GATE exam is held for selecting candidates for enrollment into master’s programs in engineering. The candidates for Central government departments and many public sector enterprises are also selected through GATE. The candidates are selected after they meet the GATE cut-off mark for the year.

General Aptitude (GA), which is a requirement for all GATE exams, comprises 15 of the 100 marks and the remaining 85 marks are allocated to questions from the syllabus.

The registration period last year was from August 30 to October 7, 2022. The admit card was made available on January 9, 2023. Exams were held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, and the results were made public on March 16, 2023.

GATE 2024 Application Form: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of GATE 2024.

Step 2: Register and complete the required details on the portal.

Step 3: Registration ID will be generated and a password is needed to be created by the candidate. Save the Registration ID and password.

Step 4: To finish the registration process enter your registration ID and password.

Step 5: Upload the required documents along with the recent photograph and signature.

Step 6: Click on Save and Submit.

Step 7: Now the final step, pay the application fee through any of the electronic payment modes.

GATE Scorecard Validity

Three GATE score card is valid for three years from the date of results. In other words, applicants are eligible to enrol in college for the following three years.

There is no minimum score/percentage needed to appear for the GATE 2024 Exam. However, a number of IITs have their own Pass Percentage criteria to evaluate the candidates who qualify for the paper.