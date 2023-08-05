GATE 2024 Registration Process Expected To Start On August 24, Check Details On gate.iisc.ac.in

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) registration process will be launched soon on the official website of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. As per the GATE 2024 notification, the application procedure for admissions is expected to begin on August 24 and remain open until September 29. Applicants interested in taking the GATE 2024 exam may keep a check on the official website, gate.iisc.ac.in. Further, the extended period for applications is anticipated to be until October 13.

The application fees for GATE 2024 for female students and SC/ST/PwD candidates in the regular period are Rs 900, while in the extended phase they are Rs 1400. All other candidates, including foreign nationals, have to pay Rs 1800 in the regular period and Rs 2300 in the extended time. The fees are required per paper. Candidates can also modify information on their application from November 7 to 11.

The announcement will include the registration and exam dates, along with registration costs, qualifying requirements, exam patterns, curriculum, and other pertinent material. The exam is held for master’s degree entrance and public sector recruitment. In addition, the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru has just developed a new portal for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024).

GATE 2024 exams are expected to be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, and the results can be expected in March.

Reportedly, the exam will be administered by computer-based testing (CBT) and will consist of 30 different subject papers. Aspirants will be able to take the exam at one of 219 venues around the country. Further, the question pattern will feature a mix of multiple-choice (MCQ) and other answering format questions, such as multiple-selection and numerical answer type (NAT). This range of questions is intended to effectively measure candidates’ knowledge and problem-solving abilities.

There is no age limit for applications. GATE 2024 applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in engineering, technology, or a master’s degree in any relevant scientific discipline. If they are in their final year, they can also apply. Candidates from countries other than India must have completed or be on their way to completing a degree in engineering, technology, science, the arts, or business.