GATE 2024 Registrations to Begin Today, Check Steps to Register

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 registrations will begin today, August 24. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore will be organising the exam this year. The registration window will remain open till September 29. Additionally, an extended application period will be available until October 13, for those who need extra time to complete their submissions. Interested candidates can apply for the exam at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

GATE 2024 examination will be conducted in two sessions each day from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The exam is planned to be held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11.

GATE 2024: Steps to Register

Step 1: Firstly, go to the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Step 2: Then on the home page, click on the direct link for GATE 2024 application.

Step 3: Now register yourself and note down the login details which are required.

Step 4: Then click on the login page and use your personal login credentials.

Step 5: Tap on the Submit option available on the page.

Step 6: Your GATE 2024 application form will open on the screen.

Step 7: Enter all the required details carefully by cross-checking twice.

Step 8: Upload the required documents.

Step 9: Pay the application fee to proceed further.

Step 10: Verify the details and submit the application form.

Step 11: Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.

The result of the GATE exam is important for securing admission and financial assistance opportunities for candidates pursuing master’s and doctorate programs in various fields including Engineering, Technology, Architecture, and Humanities subjects. Notably, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) also consider GATE results as part of their recruitment processes.

Candidates are recommended to confirm that they meet the qualifying requirements for GATE 2024 before submitting an application. Candidates who have finished any government-approved degree programme in engineering, technology, science, architecture, or the humanities and are currently enrolled in their third or higher year of undergraduate study are eligible to apply for GATE 2024.