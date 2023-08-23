GATE 2024 Registrations to Begin Tomorrow, How to Apply

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will launch the registration portal for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 tomorrow, August 24. The GATE 2024 exam is scheduled to commence on February 3, 2024. The aptitude exam will be administered on February 3, 4, 10, and 11 in two sessions from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The application form and other information, such as the detailed timetable, are available on gate2024.iisc.ac.in for candidates.

Aspirants who want to take the GATE 2024 test must fill out the online application form by September 29. GATE 2024 enrollment, however, will be available until October 13 with a late fee. The correction window for the GATE 2024 exam application form will be open from November 7 to November 11.

GATE 2024: How to apply

Step 1. Access the GATE registration website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Step 2. Select the GATE 2024 registration link.

Step 3. To complete GATE 2024 registration, include information such as your name, email address, and phone number.

Step 4. Fill out the application form with your personal and academic credentials.

Step 5. Upload a scanned copy of your photograph and signature in accordance with the guidelines.

Step 6. Pay the GATE 2024 registration fee online.

Step 7. Fill in all the details in the GATE 2024 application form and review them

Step 8. Finally, complete and submit the GATE 2024 exam registration form.

In addition to providing personal information and paying the GATE 2024 registration cost, applicants must attach a number of supporting documents with their GATE 2024 application. To avoid complications, candidates should have the necessary documents to fill out the GATE application form 2024 close at hand.

GATE 2024: Important Documents

1. Candidate’s photograph

2. Candidate’s signature

3. Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate(if applicable).

4. Scanned copy of PwD Certificate (if applicable).

5. Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia (if applicable).

6. Scanned copy of valid photo Identity document. (Aadhar-UID / Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License)

IISc Bangalore has broadened the spectrum of GATE test papers this year to a total of 30 subjects, including the newly launched Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA) paper.

The GATE is designed to assess applicants’ knowledge of numerous undergraduate disciplines. The GATE score is used for admission to master’s and doctoral degrees in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, and Humanities.

On behalf of the National Coordination Board, the GATE 2024 is conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (Kharagpur, Kanpur, Roorkee, Bombay, Madras, Delhi, and Guwahati).