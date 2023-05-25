GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Results To Annouce Shortly At gseb.org ; Check How To Download

Live now
Curated By: Sheen Kachroo
Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 07:37 IST
Gujarat, India
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce class 10th result today at 8 AM. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their result from the official website, gseb.org. Candidates can check their results by using their seat number. Gujarat SSC examinations 2023 was held from March 14 to March 28, 2023. Those students who score a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject will be declared pass in the GSEB 10th results 2023.
In case the official website is down students can check their results via SMS. One can type an SMS in the Read More
-Go to the SMS application or the inbox on your mobile phone.
-Compose a new SMS in the format required: SSC Seat Number.
-Send the SMS to the number 56263.
-Within a few seconds of sending the SMS, the GSEB 10th Result 2023 will be sent to your phone as an SMS.
2022- 65.18 percent
2021- 100 percent
2020- 60.40 percent
2019- 66.97 percent
2018- 67.5 percent
2017- 68.24 percent
2016- 67.06 percent
2015- 54.42 percent
The results of the compartment exams are expected to be declared in August 2023.
These forms will be made available online after the release of the GSEB 10th Result 2023. The dates for the Gujarat Board supplementary exams are anticipated to be announced in July 2023.
The Gujarat Board will conduct supplementary exams for Class 10 students who fail to qualify in one or two subjects in the GSEB 10th Result 2023. Separate application forms will be provided for students to apply for the supplementary exams.
Date: May 25, 2023
Time: 8 AM
Students will have to keep their admit cards handy to check their scores. To get their marksheets, students will have to write their seat number as mentioned on Gujarat Board HSC hall ticket. To ensure result is available without any hiccup, students might want to keep their admit card ready with them to check marks online.
After downloading online marksheet, students need to check details including – — Marks — Personal details — Total — Corresponding grade — Spellings In case of any error, students need to get in touch with officials soon
After receiving their SSC class 10 result, students must cross-check all the details on the mark sheet including their name, parents’ names, score, subject names, and application number. In case of discrepancy, students are advised to approach Gujarat Board immediately.
As per the Gujarat Board’s official website, in 2021, all the students passed the examination. In 2020, the pass percentage was 60.64 percent followed by 66.97 percent in 2019. In 2018, the pass percentage was 67.5, in 2017 it was pegged at 68.24 percent followed by 67.06 percent in 2016 and 54.42 percent in 2015.
Last year’s overall pass percentage was recorded at 65.18%.
Step 1: Go to DigiLocker- digilocker.gov.in or download the mobile app on your phone.
Step 2: Sign up using your Aadhaar number or registered mobile number.
Step 3: After logging in, look for and click on the “Education” section. Then select the “Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board” link.
Step 4: Select the “Class 10 Result” link from the drop-down list.
Step 5: On the new window, enter the GSHSEB Roll Number, Date of Birth, and other details. Then click on “Get Result”.
Step 6: The result will be available on the screen.
For the verification and rechecking of exam sheets in the Gujarat Board 10th Result 2023, students will be required to pay the following application fees based on the fee structure of the previous year:
– For mark verification: Rs. 100 per subject
For rechecking of answer sheets: Rs. 300 per subject
These fees are applicable for each subject for which a student requests verification or rechecking of their marks in the Gujarat Board 10th Result 2023.
Step 1: Visit Gujarat Board’s official website – www.gseb.org.
Step 2: On the main page, click on the “GSEB SSC/Class 10 Result 2023” link.
Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen wherein; students will have to enter their seat number in the space given.
Step 4: Press the “Submit” button.
Step 5: The Gujarat Board 10th Result 2023 will appear on your screen.
Step 6: Download the Gujarat SSC result and keep a printout of it.
With over 8 lakh candidates eagerly waiting, the GSEB Class 10 results 2023 will be announced today at 8 AM.
Once released, the Gujarat Board 10th result will be available online on gseb.org and gsebeservice.com.
Above 91: A1 81-90: A2 71-80: B1 61-70: B2 51-60: C1 41-50: C2 33-40: D 21-32: E1 Below 21: E2
Once the results are announced, students can also apply for rechecking and supplementary examination. The details will be announced in the press conference. Last year, a total of 772771 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 503726 passed. The overall pass percentage was 65.18 per cent, with 59.92 per cent of boys passing the examination and 71.66 per cent of girls passing the exam.
Meanwhile, GSEB board students who appeared in the HSC science stream were able to download the marksheets on May 2. The overall pass percentage of GSEB HSC results 2023 was 65.58 per cent. This year 1523 students scored A2, 6,188 students scored B1, 11,984 students scored B2 and 19,135 students scored C1. Morbi is the top-performing district this year.
About 1,06,347 of the roughly 1.07 lakh students who registered for the Gujarat HSC 12th board exams this year actually showed up to sit for the board exams. The class 12 exams for the Gujarat board were conducted from March 14 to March 31, while the practical exams commenced on February 20 and ended on February 28.