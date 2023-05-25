GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Results To Annouce Shortly At gseb.org ; Check How To Download

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce class 10th result today at 8 AM. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their result from the official website, gseb.org. Candidates can check their results by using their seat number. Gujarat SSC examinations 2023 was held from March 14 to March 28, 2023. Those students who score a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject will be declared pass in the GSEB 10th results 2023.

