GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Results To Annouce Shortly At gseb.org ; Check How To Download

Live now

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Results To Annouce Shortly At gseb.org ; Check How To Download

GSHSEB Class 10 result 2023: Gujarat Board of Secondary Education (GBSE) 10th result 2023 date and time how to check details here. The results can be accessed on the official website gseb.org, news18.com

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 07:37 IST

Gujarat, India

Once the results are announced, students can also apply for rechecking and supplementary examination (Representative image)

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce class 10th result today at 8 AM. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their result from the official website, gseb.org. Candidates can check their results by using their seat number. Gujarat SSC examinations 2023 was held from March 14 to March 28, 2023. Those students who score a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject will be declared pass in the GSEB 10th results 2023.

In case the official website is down students can check their results via SMS. One can type an SMS in the

May 25, 2023 07:37 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Check results via sms

-Go to the SMS application or the inbox on your mobile phone.

-Compose a new SMS in the format required: SSC Seat Number.

-Send the SMS to the number 56263.

-Within a few seconds of sending the SMS, the GSEB 10th Result 2023 will be sent to your phone as an SMS.

May 25, 2023 07:30 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Half an hour left for declaration of results!

May 25, 2023 07:29 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Last year past percentage

2022- 65.18 percent

2021- 100 percent

2020- 60.40 percent

2019- 66.97 percent

2018- 67.5 percent

2017- 68.24 percent

2016- 67.06 percent

2015- 54.42 percent

May 25, 2023 07:24 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Results for supplementary exam

The results of the compartment exams are expected to be declared in August 2023.

May 25, 2023 07:24 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: When supplementary exams forms will be available?

These forms will be made available online after the release of the GSEB 10th Result 2023. The dates for the Gujarat Board supplementary exams are anticipated to be announced in July 2023.

May 25, 2023 07:23 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Supplementary exam

The Gujarat Board will conduct supplementary exams for Class 10 students who fail to qualify in one or two subjects in the GSEB 10th Result 2023. Separate application forms will be provided for students to apply for the supplementary exams.

May 25, 2023 07:22 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Date and time of results

Date: May 25, 2023

Time: 8 AM

 

May 25, 2023 07:20 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Documents need to check results

Students will have to keep their admit cards handy to check their scores. To get their marksheets, students will have to write their seat number as mentioned on Gujarat Board HSC hall ticket. To ensure result is available without any hiccup, students might want to keep their admit card ready with them to check marks online.

May 25, 2023 07:19 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: What to Check in Marksheet

After downloading online marksheet, students need to check details including – — Marks — Personal details — Total — Corresponding grade — Spellings In case of any error, students need to get in touch with officials soon

May 25, 2023 07:18 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Error free marksheet

After receiving their SSC class 10 result, students must cross-check all the details on the mark sheet including their name, parents’ names, score, subject names, and application number. In case of discrepancy, students are advised to approach Gujarat Board immediately.

May 25, 2023 07:16 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Comparison of past year board results!

As per the Gujarat Board’s official website, in 2021, all the students passed the examination. In 2020, the pass percentage was 60.64 percent followed by 66.97 percent in 2019. In 2018, the pass percentage was 67.5, in 2017 it was pegged at 68.24 percent followed by 67.06 percent in 2016 and 54.42 percent in 2015.

May 25, 2023 07:15 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Last year past percentage

Last year’s overall pass percentage was recorded at 65.18%.

May 25, 2023 07:10 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Students are advised to check News18.com for recent updates!

May 25, 2023 07:08 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Check results via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to DigiLocker- digilocker.gov.in or download the mobile app on your phone.

Step 2: Sign up using your Aadhaar number or registered mobile number.

Step 3: After logging in, look for and click on the “Education” section. Then select the “Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board” link.

Step 4: Select the “Class 10 Result” link from the drop-down list.

Step 5: On the new window, enter the GSHSEB Roll Number, Date of Birth, and other details. Then click on “Get Result”.

Step 6: The result will be available on the screen.

May 25, 2023 07:02 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Supplementary and re- evaluation exam

For the verification and rechecking of exam sheets in the Gujarat Board 10th Result 2023, students will be required to pay the following application fees based on the fee structure of the previous year:

– For mark verification: Rs. 100 per subject

For rechecking of answer sheets: Rs. 300 per subject

These fees are applicable for each subject for which a student requests verification or rechecking of their marks in the Gujarat Board 10th Result 2023.

May 25, 2023 06:56 IST

May 25, 2023 06:54 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: How to check online?

Step 1: Visit Gujarat Board’s official website – www.gseb.org.

Step 2: On the main page, click on the “GSEB SSC/Class 10 Result 2023” link.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen wherein; students will have to enter their seat number in the space given.

Step 4: Press the “Submit” button.

Step 5: The Gujarat Board 10th Result 2023 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download the Gujarat SSC result and keep a printout of it.

May 25, 2023 06:52 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: When results will be declared?

With over 8 lakh candidates eagerly waiting, the GSEB Class 10 results 2023 will be announced today at 8 AM.

May 25, 2023 06:52 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Other websites to check

Once released, the Gujarat Board 10th result will be available online on gseb.org and gsebeservice.com.

May 25, 2023 06:50 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Grading system

Above 91: A1 81-90:  A2 71-80:  B1 61-70:  B2 51-60:  C1 41-50:  C2 33-40:  D 21-32:  E1 Below 21:  E2

format: SSC SeatNumber and send it to 56263. The marks secured in each subject will be notified on the mobile number. Apart from this, results GSHSEB class 10th results will be available through WhatsApp. Candidates have to send their seat number on WhatsApp number on 6357300971.

Once the results are announced, students can also apply for rechecking and supplementary examination. The details will be announced in the press conference. Last year, a total of 772771 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 503726 passed. The overall pass percentage was 65.18 per cent, with 59.92 per cent of boys passing the examination and 71.66 per cent of girls passing the exam.

Meanwhile, GSEB board students who appeared in the HSC science stream were able to download the marksheets on May 2. The overall pass percentage of GSEB HSC results 2023 was 65.58 per cent. This year 1523 students scored A2, 6,188 students scored B1, 11,984 students scored B2 and 19,135 students scored C1. Morbi is the top-performing district this year.

About 1,06,347 of the roughly 1.07 lakh students who registered for the Gujarat HSC 12th board exams this year actually showed up to sit for the board exams. The class 12 exams for the Gujarat board were conducted from March 14 to March 31, while the practical exams commenced on February 20 and ended on February 28.

