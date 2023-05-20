GBSHSE Goa SSC Result: Class 10 Results Declared, 96.6% Students Pass

Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced SSC or Class 10 exam results today. Goa board SSC result can be checked on results.gbshsegoa.net and gbshse.in using seat number, school index number and date of birth. This year the pass percentage in the Goa board SSC result is 96.6 per cent, which is comparatively better than last year’s 92.7 per cent. The pass percentage is up by 3.9 percentage points since 2022.

While the pass percentage of boys is 96.3 per cent, the pass per cent of girls stood at 96.9 per cent. A total of 20,476 students registered for the Goa SSC exam, of whom 10,074 are girls and 10,402 are boys.

The result was released in a press conference. The press conference was held at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa.

GBSHSE Goa SSC board exam 2023 was held in two terms, the first one from November 10 to 29, 2022 and the second term from April 1 to 24 at 31. Furthermore, starting from 9 am on May 22, the consolidated result sheets will be available for download through the school login. To collect mark sheets, candidates can visit one of the four designated centres- Mapusa, Bicholim, Margao, or Ponda.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has set the minimum passing score for the Goa SSC Result 2023. As per the board’s guidelines, students need to obtain at least 35 per cent of the total marks to pass the examination. Students who fail to meet this minimum requirement will not be considered qualified and will have to take compartment exams.

In the previous year, it was observed that 93.9 per cent of girls and 91.6 per cent of boys successfully passed the exams. Furthermore, 50 per cent of SSC students secured scores ranging from 60 per cent to 80 per cent in the Goa Class 10 exams.