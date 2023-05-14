Girl From Naxalite Family In Chhattisgarh Clears Class 10 Board Exams, Aspires To Become A Doctor

Despite living under the shadow of violence with both her parents being active Naxalites, an 18-year-old girl from the Abhujmad area of Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district has achieved an extraordinary feat. She cleared Class 10 in the Chattisgarh state board examination with a score of 54.5 per cent, demonstrating a single-minded focus on her studies while residing far away from her parents, reported Times Now. The teenager is now determined to pursue a career in medicine and serve the tribal community of her native district.

“I am thrilled to have passed my Class 10 exams and aspire to become a doctor to serve the people of my village," the girl said while talking about her results.

The young girl started her education at the Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidya Mandir in Kutul village, Narayanpur. She moved to the school in Narayanpur town for Class 6 to Class 8. While circumstances lead to a break in her studies, she was determined. Following a short break, she resumed her studies by residing with a relative. The teenager had to walk for 2km to attend her classes at school.

Her younger brother is currently studying in Class 9 at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram School in Akabeda village.

While the teenager is thrilled with the results, she has been facing troubles in securing her tribal certificate. She suggests that the Schedule Tribe certificate will help her in achieving her dream of higher education with the assistance of government schemes.

The girl’s father is a commander in a Maoist group in the Akabeda and Kutul areas of Abhujmad, while her mother is a lower-level cadre, a former Naxalite who had previously worked with them in Narayanpur. The couple is reportedly carrying a cash reward on their heads.

The Abhujmad region is characterized by dense forests and hilly terrains, which make it a secure hideout for senior Naxalites and an appropriate location for organizing training camps for their cadres. However, positive changes have been observed in the area over the past few years. Narayanpur Collector Ajeet Vasant has instructed local officials to provide all possible assistance to the young student in obtaining the required documents.

“The girl will get benefits of all government schemes related to education given to people belonging to specially protected tribes. If she needs more help, assistance will be provided to her,” he told the news portal.

The collector has directed the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) to obtain the necessary proposal from the gram sabha and ensure that the student receives all the required certificates.