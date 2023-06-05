GITAM Invites Student Entrepreneurs To Share Their Start-Up Ideas, Winners To Get Prizes Worth Rs 30 Lakh

GITAM (Deemed to be University) has announced the start of its annual pan-India pitch-fest, StartupIndia SmartIDEAthon 2023. Undergraduate, graduate, and recent college graduates are all invited to participate in the event where they can showcase their business ideas and compete for prizes totalling Rs 30 lakh. The deadline for application submissions is June 10 and participants may be individuals or teams with a maximum of two members.

Through social entrepreneurship, the StartupIndia SmartIDEAthon seeks to encourage student innovation and the growth of resilient, sustainable communities. Young entrepreneurs are encouraged to present their business concepts within the four topics of Food & Health, Toys for STEM, Sustainable Fashion, and Frugal Innovation during the event. The competition’s final round will be held on August 24 and 25 in the Hyderabad campus of GITAM.

The event, which is being put on by the Venture Development Centre at GITAM in partnership with StartupIndia, will award winners with a variety of attractive prizes. A total of Rs 30 lakh in awards and cash will be awarded to both winners and runner-ups.

The Dean of Innovation at GITAM (Deemed to be University), Professor Balkumar Marthi, expressed his enthusiasm for this year’s event by saying, “StartupIndia SmartIDEAthon 2023 is a brilliant platform for students and aspiring student entrepreneurs from all across the country to present their ideas to the world and win some exciting prizes and the opportunity to network with renowned experts. This is an invaluable opportunity to meet like-minded people and be a part of the vibrant entrepreneurship ecosystem!"

The most promising entrepreneurs will receive personalised coaching and boot camps from venture coaches who have received global training. Furthermore, they will receive the chance to exhibit their concepts at Boston Entrepreneurship Week in the United States.

Krish Nangegadda, the Chief Innovation Officer at GITAM (Deemed to be University), highlighted the global exposure that the participating students can gain, saying, “StartupIndia SmartIDEAthon 2023 is a great opportunity for students across India to not only showcase their venture ideas on an international stage but to compete to visit the vibrant start-up hub of Boston and experience the ecosystem firsthand."