GK Questions To Know How Well You're Prepared For Entrance Exams

General Knowledge is an important section in almost all competitive exams that hold great importance for people wanting to build good careers. Exams for government jobs especially ask candidates to have a strong base in general knowledge and current affairs as several questions are asked from the category. Questions from the category might be from subjects such as science, geography, language, country, world, awards, literature, social studies, etc.

Here is a list of general knowledge questions that can help you assess your stronghold in the category and prepare accordingly for exams:

1) Why is Kanjiranga famous?

Answer- For Rhinoceros

2) The Tropic of Cancer passes through how many states of India?

Answer- 8 states

3) Which island is situated between India and Sri Lanka?

Answer- Rameshwaram

4) Which National Park is located in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh?

Answer- Indravati National Park

5) Where are wild donkeys (Ghod Khur) found in India?

Answer- Rann of Kutch

6) In which state is the Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary located?

Answer- Gujarat

7) Where is Bandipur National Park situated?

Answer- Karnataka

8) Where is Bomdila Pass situated?

Answer- Arunachal Pradesh

9) What is the Blue Revolution related to?

Answer- Fish culture

10) Where is Keoladeo Bird Sanctuary situated?

Answer- Bharatpur

If you scored 7 or more, then you are going well in your preparation. However, if you did not score at least 7, you may have to boost your preparation in terms of both your knowledge base and speed of learning.

It is important to note that since the number of subjects under this category is large, one needs to be quick to learn as the time given to prepare for any competitive exam is limited and one has to ensure that they cover other categories properly as well.

Some of the best GK books that can help you prepare for these competitive exams are:

Lucent’s General Knowledge

Current Affairs Yearly competitive book 2022

Competitive Exam Books 2023 for SSC General Knowledge

Competitive Exam Books 2023 for SSC Current Affairs

