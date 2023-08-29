GMAT 2023 Registrations Begin Today at gmac.com

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will begin accepting registrations for the Graduate Management Admission Test Focus Edition today, August 29. Candidates who are interested may apply for the GMAT 2023 exam at gmac.com. According to the council, students will benefit from an updated official score report with extensive performance insights that will be provided free with GMAT 2023 enrolment.

This year’s GMAT Focus Edition will enable applicants to take the test in the order of their choice to obtain the highest possible score, stated GMAC. The most recent update allows candidates taking the GMAT 2023 Focus Edition to alter up to three answers per section and to bookmark problems for review afterwards.

GMAT 2023: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a valid passport at the time of appearing for the GMAT exam, in line with the qualifying criteria established by the council. In terms of educational requirements a bachelor’s degree from a recognised institute is a must. Students in their last year of undergraduate degree courses or working professionals can also sit for the GMAT 2023. According to the curriculum, questions will be asked in the areas of mathematical reasoning, verbal reasoning, and data insights.

GMAT 2023: Steps to register

Follow the instructions below to register for the GMAT exam in 2023 if you’re a candidate looking to study an MBA or PGDM overseas.

Step 1: Go to gmac.com, the official website.

Step 2: Create a GMAT Profile and fill out your personal information.

Step 3: Next, you must validate your profile.

Step 4: Choose your exam date and location.

Step 5:Confirm the information and submit the exam fees.

Step 6: Save and download the application form for future use.

GMAT 2023: Exam Pattern

An applicant may take the GMAT a maximum of five times each year, with a 16-day break between each attempt. According to the rules, a person is only allowed eight tries throughout their lifetime.

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) altered the format of the GMAT exam for the current focus edition, shortening it by one hour. There will be 64 questions on the Focus Edition, which will last for two hours and fifteen minutes with one optional 10-minute break. This edition has three 45-minute sections: Quantitative Reasoning, Verbal Reasoning, and Data Insights. The essay writing portion has been eliminated from this exam edition.