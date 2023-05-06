CHANGE LANGUAGE
Goa Board Class 12 Result 2023 Today, Know Last Year Pass Percentage
1-MIN READ

Goa Board Class 12 Result 2023 Today, Know Last Year Pass Percentage

Curated By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 12:00 IST

Goa, India

In 2021, the overall pass percentage was 99.40 per cent (Representative Image)

In 2022, Goa HSSC declared the result on May 21, the overall pass percentage was 92.66 per cent

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will be releasing the Goa Board HSSC examination results today, May 6, 2023. The Class 12 results will be announced at 4.30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for Goa board Class 12 examination can check the results through the official site of GBSHSE- gbshse.in.

The results will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board at Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. The consolidated result sheets will be available to schools for downloading from May 8, 2023, 9 am onwards. Candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to download the result and mark sheet. Along with the results, the topper list will also be announced.

To pass the Goa board examinations, candidates must secure 33 per cent marks in all subjects. It must be noted that the student must score 33 per cent in theory and practical examinations separately to clear Goa Board Examination.

In 2022, Goa HSSC declared the result on May 21 and the exams were conducted from April 5 to April 23, 2022. The Goa HSSC class 12 exams were held in 18 centres and 72 sub-centres across the state. A total of 18,201 students took the Goa Class 12 HSSC exams which consisted of 8,925 male candidates and 9,276 female candidates. The overall pass percentage was 92.66 per cent. Streamwise pass percent for Arts was 95.68 per cent, for Commerce it was 95.71 per cent, for Science it was 93.95 per cent and for the Vocational stream it was 79.04 per cent.

In 2021, the exams were cancelled due to Covid-19 and the marks were allotted to the candidates on the basis of internal assessment. The overall pass percentage was 99.40 per cent.

The HSSC examination was conducted by the Board in two terms- term 1 was conducted from November 10 to November 25, 2022 and term 2 was conducted from March 15 to March 31, 2023. Goa Board HSSC term 1 results were announced on February 1, 2023.

Damini Solanki
first published:May 06, 2023, 12:00 IST
last updated:May 06, 2023, 12:00 IST