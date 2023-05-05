Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: GBSHSE Class 12 Results to Release Tomorrow, Websites to Check

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the results date for the Goa Board HSSC examination. The Class 12 results will be announced tomorrow, May 6, 2023, at 4.30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for Goa board Class 12 examination can check the results through the official site of GBSHSE- gbshse.in.

The results will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board at Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. The consolidated result sheets will be available to schools for downloading from May 8, 2023, 9 am onwards. Candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to download the result and mark sheet.

The HSSC examination was conducted by the Board in two terms- term 1 was conducted from November 10 to November 25, 2022 and term 2 was conducted from March 15 to March 31, 2023. The Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational examinations were conducted at 20 examination centres across the state.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: Websites to Check

- gbshse.info

- gbshse.gov.in

- results.gbshsegoa.net

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at gbshse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the recent announcements section

Step 3: Then click on the ‘Goa Board 12th Result 2023’ link.

Step 4: Fill out the captcha and enter the seat number or roll number

Step 5: Post submitting the details, Goa Board SSC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details and download it

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

This year a total of 19802 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 9930 are boys and 9872 are girls. A total of 5064 candidates appeared for the Arts stream, 6077 candidates appeared for the commerce stream, 5380 candidates appeared for the science stream and 3281 candidates appeared for vocational.

To pass the exam, candidates will have to secure 33 per cent marks in all the subject. In case they fail to do so, they will be given a chance to appear in the supplementary examination. Details of the same will be announced after the results are announced. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 92.66 per cent.

