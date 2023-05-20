Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2023 To Be Out Today, Know Last Year's Pass Percentage

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will release the Goa Class 10 Result 2023 today, May 20, 2023, at 4:30 pm, through a press conference. The press conference will be held at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. Students will have the option to access their results on the official websites gbshse.in or results.gbshsegoa.net. Furthermore, starting from 9 am on May 22, the consolidated result sheets will be available for download through the school login.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has set the minimum passing score for the Goa SSC Result 2023. As per the board’s guidelines, students need to obtain at least 35 per cent of the total marks to pass the examination. Students who fail to meet this minimum requirement will not be considered qualified and will have to take compartment exams.

In the previous year, the Goa SSC exams exhibited a commendable overall pass rate of 92.7 per cent. It was observed that 93.9 per cent of girls and 91.6 per cent of boys successfully passed the exams. Furthermore, 50 per cent of SSC students secured scores ranging from 60 per cent to 80 per cent in the Goa Class 10 exams.

Goa Board SSC Result 2023: How To Check

To check your Goa Board SSC Result 2023 online, follow these steps:

STEP 1: Go to the official website of the Goa Board: www.gbshse.in or www.results.gbshsegoa.net.

STEP 2: Click on GBSHSE SSC Result 2023 link available on the homepage.

STEP 3: Provide your login details and submit them.

STEP 4: The screen will display your Goa Board SSC Result 2023.

STEP 5: Download the page and verify your Goa Board 10th Result 2023.

STEP 6: Keep a printed copy of the result for future reference.

top videos

For this year’s Class 10 board examination, a total of 20,476 candidates have registered, with 10,074 girls and 10,402 boys. The examination was divided into two terms. Term 1 took place from November 10 to November 29, 2022, while Term 2 was held from April 1 to April 24, 2023. To collect their mark sheets, candidates can visit one of the four designated centres- Mapusa, Bicholim, Margao, or Ponda.